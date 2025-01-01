Stripe for LiveChat

Seamlessly access and manage your Stripe customers directly within LiveChat. View customer payment history, subscription details, and billing information.

$5 / mo, per agent
Developed by No-Code Venture
Works with   LiveChat
Stripe for LiveChat: Streamline Your Payment Support

Bring the power of Stripe directly into your LiveChat interface with our seamless integration. This app bridges the gap between customer support and payment management, allowing your agents to access crucial Stripe customer data without leaving the chat window.

What You Can Do:

  • Search Stripe customers instantly using their email address.

  • View complete payment histories and subscription details.

  • Access customer billing information in real-time.

  • Handle multiple customer profiles efficiently.

  • Make informed decisions during customer interactions.

Perfect for Support Teams:

Your support agents can instantly access customer payment information while chatting, enabling them to:

  • Answer billing questions immediately.

  • Verify payment status in real-time.

  • Check subscription details on the fly.

  • Provide accurate payment-related support.

Key Benefits:

  • Save Time: No more switching between Stripe and LiveChat.

  • Improve Efficiency: Access payment data directly in chat.

  • Enhance Support: Provide faster, more accurate billing assistance.

  • Better Experience: Give customers immediate answers to payment questions.

How It Works:

When a customer contacts you, simply search their email address to view their associated Stripe profiles. Select one or multiple customers to view their complete payment history, subscription status, and billing details—all within your LiveChat interface.

Transform Your Payment Support:

Stripe for LiveChat revolutionizes the way you handle payment support. Where customer service meets payment management, this integration ensures:

  • A seamless experience for agents and customers.

  • Faster resolution of payment-related inquiries.

  • Improved efficiency for support teams.

Key Features

? Instant Search

Quickly find Stripe customers by email during live chats.

? Secure Integration

Robust and safe connection between LiveChat and Stripe.

? Actionable Insights

Make informed decisions with on-the-spot payment data access.

? Support-Centric Design

Tailored for teams addressing billing inquiries with precision.

? Bulk Customer Management

Select and manage multiple customer accounts simultaneously.

⚡Fast Billing Access

Retrieve billing information instantly while chatting.

? Complete Payment Profiles

View customer payment history and details in real-time.

Benefits

? Boost Satisfaction

Improve customer experience with seamless and informed interactions.

? Reduce Response Time

Minimize delays in resolving payment-related concerns.

? Empower Teams

Equip support staff with comprehensive customer payment insights.

? Enhance Support Speed

Respond to billing queries faster with instant data access.

⏳ Save Time

Access Stripe data directly within LiveChat, avoiding platform toggling.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact No-Code Venture. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Stripe for LiveChat.

