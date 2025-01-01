Loom for LiveChat

Create and add Loom videos

Create and add videos in the LiveChat app. Loom for LiveChat allows agents to create videos (webcam, screen capture, or both at the same time) and share them without the end user needing to create an account. Loom can increase sales and customer satisfaction by showing customers physical products or helping them navigate a website via screen capture.

Loom is a screen recording software that makes video distribution instant and easy. No matter what industry you are serving, Loom can help you break down barriers between customers and support, which makes communication feel more natural and personalized.

Videos might include showing a user a physical product through a webcam or demoing a feature on your app or service using a screen recording. No matter what the content, your users will appreciate the added touch.

With the combination of Loom and LiveChat, we can create those personalized videos that customers want and painlessly distribute them. The Loom for LiveChat app works out of the box for a brief period without needing to create an account, but eventually, you will want to sign up to continue using the Loom for LiveChat app to better help your customers.

Key Features

Simple to create and share a screenshare video

With Loom a video can be created and shared with only a few clicks.

Show, don't just tell

Written documentation is helpful but a video can help so much more.

Benefits

Personalize your customer experience

A video made for your customer's specific inquiry will optimize service, streamline onboarding, and improve sales.

Get straight to the point

Video cuts out distractions and interpretations to show your customers exactly what you want to.

Create a library of helpful videos

Loom videos stick around so you can share the same helpful video to any customer who might have the same problem.

What's new

Loom for LiveChat has been released! Create videos of your screen and optionally your webcam to personalize your customer support chats.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Roam Tools. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Loom for LiveChat.

