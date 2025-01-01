Loom for LiveChat
Create and add Loom videos
Create and add videos in the LiveChat app. Loom for LiveChat allows agents to create videos (webcam, screen capture, or both at the same time) and share them without the end user needing to create an account. Loom can increase sales and customer satisfaction by showing customers physical products or helping them navigate a website via screen capture.
Loom is a screen recording software that makes video distribution instant and easy. No matter what industry you are serving, Loom can help you break down barriers between customers and support, which makes communication feel more natural and personalized.
Videos might include showing a user a physical product through a webcam or demoing a feature on your app or service using a screen recording. No matter what the content, your users will appreciate the added touch.
With the combination of Loom and LiveChat, we can create those personalized videos that customers want and painlessly distribute them. The Loom for LiveChat app works out of the box for a brief period without needing to create an account, but eventually, you will want to sign up to continue using the Loom for LiveChat app to better help your customers.
Key Features
Simple to create and share a screenshare video
Show, don't just tell
Benefits
Personalize your customer experience
Get straight to the point
Create a library of helpful videos
What's new
Loom for LiveChat has been released! Create videos of your screen and optionally your webcam to personalize your customer support chats.
