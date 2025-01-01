Google Drive for LiveChat

Google Drive for LiveChat

Share Google Drive files directly in LiveChat

$2.99 / mo, per license
Developed by Abylay Keldibek
Works with   LiveChat
  • Google Drive App
  • Share directly in LiveChat
  • Rich file previews
  • One-click setup

Integrate Google Drive into your LiveChat for instant file sharing—no more tab switching or manual permission hassles. Quickly search, preview, and share documents right inside the chat, ensuring customers get what they need without delay. Save time, stay efficient, and deliver a professional, seamless support experience.

Key Features

File Sharing

Share Google Drive files with your customers right in LiveChat. No switching tabs, no copying links—just pick the document, and the app does the rest. It’s the quickest way to send important files on the spot.

Rich File Previews

When you share a file, your customer sees an attractive preview card (instead of just a dull link). It clearly shows the file type or thumbnail, making your support or sales conversation more engaging and professional.

Seamless Setup

No tricky configuration or coding is required. Simply connect your Google account to LiveChat and start sharing files right away. It’s all done in just a few easy steps, saving you time to focus on serving your customers.

Benefits

Enhance Customer Satisfaction

By making troubleshooting and information-sharing seamless, you’ll speed up resolutions and offer a smoother support experience. Prompt, accurate help translates into happier customers and a stronger brand reputation.

Reduce Errors & Confusion

Sharing files directly through LiveChat helps you avoid copy-paste mistakes and broken links. Your chat agents can confidently send the correct documents, ensuring customers get the right information every single time.

Accelerate Your Customer Interactions

Stop wasting time looking for files in multiple tabs. With Google Drive integration, all crucial documents—like FAQ guides, product manuals, or proposals—are a couple of clicks away, helping you quickly address customer needs.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Abylay Keldibek. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Google Drive for LiveChat.

More by this developer

