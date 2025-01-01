Visitor Data Editor
Simple Property Editor for your LiveChat Visitors
Introducing our intuitive Property Editor: Seamlessly update visitor emails and names, and enrich customer profiles with insightful notes. Streamline your workflow and enhance your customer management with our easy-to-use interface, designed for efficiency and precision.
Stay tuned for upcoming enhancements that will further elevate your experience.
Key Features
Update Basic Visitor Metadata
Benefits
Helpful notes
Add helpful comments data to your customers. Enrich customer profiles with insightful notes.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Visitor Data Editor.