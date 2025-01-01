Visitor Data Editor

Visitor Data Editor

Simple Property Editor for your LiveChat Visitors

$1.25 / mo, per agent
Developed by Darka Software
Works with   LiveChat
Introducing our intuitive Property Editor: Seamlessly update visitor emails and names, and enrich customer profiles with insightful notes. Streamline your workflow and enhance your customer management with our easy-to-use interface, designed for efficiency and precision.

Stay tuned for upcoming enhancements that will further elevate your experience.

Key Features

Update Basic Visitor Metadata

Easily change visitor's emails and names.

Benefits

Helpful notes

Add helpful comments data to your customers. Enrich customer profiles with insightful notes.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Visitor Data Editor.

