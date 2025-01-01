SneakPeek
Turn URLs into visual chat-friendly previews
Links.
The reality is, they've become a common feature in our chat transcripts.
And whether you're sending visitors a product recommendation or directing customers to a signup page, we find ourselves sending links in our chats more often these days.
SneakPeak lets transform the links you send during chats into a visual preview that includes an image, headline and short description.
Make your messages more impactful and start delivering a better chat experience today by giving those you chat with a sneak peek into the link you're sending them.
Simply install the app in your LiveChat account, and the SneakPeak bot will automatically send the person you're chatting with a preview each time you send a link.
Simple but effective.
Go on... install the app and give it a try today.
P.S. For a limited time only there's a 7-day free trial so you can see it in action before you pay a penny for it
Key Features
Easy to understand previews
E-commerce friendly
One-click installation
LiveChat and Chatbot compatible
Benefits
Make messages more impactful with a preview
Increase click-throughs to the links you're sharing
Deliver a better mobile chat experience
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
To get help and support contact Chat Engineers. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of SneakPeek.