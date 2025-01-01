Links.

The reality is, they've become a common feature in our chat transcripts.

And whether you're sending visitors a product recommendation or directing customers to a signup page, we find ourselves sending links in our chats more often these days.

SneakPeak lets transform the links you send during chats into a visual preview that includes an image, headline and short description.

Make your messages more impactful and start delivering a better chat experience today by giving those you chat with a sneak peek into the link you're sending them.

Simply install the app in your LiveChat account, and the SneakPeak bot will automatically send the person you're chatting with a preview each time you send a link.

Simple but effective.

Go on... install the app and give it a try today.

P.S. For a limited time only there's a 7-day free trial so you can see it in action before you pay a penny for it