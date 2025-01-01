DeepL Translate for LiveChat
Real-time translation for LiveChat based on DeepL Translation Provider. Enjoy auto-tagging, advanced group mapping and lowest prices on LiveChat marketplace.
Developed by Darka Software
Works with LiveChat
Reach more customers with real-time translation based on DeepL. Break language barriers like they were never there.
Key Features
Real-time translation
Break language barriers with state-of-the-art translation software powered by DeepL
Handy translation helper
Translate difficult words or entire chat transcript inside a handy Details Widget.
Benefits
Low Prices
At just $5 per 100k characters, this app is one of the more affordable options on the LiveChat marketplace.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of DeepL Translate for LiveChat.