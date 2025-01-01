DeepL Translate for LiveChat

DeepL Translate for LiveChat

Real-time translation for LiveChat based on DeepL Translation Provider. Enjoy auto-tagging, advanced group mapping and lowest prices on LiveChat marketplace.

Developed by Darka Software
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

Reach more customers with real-time translation based on DeepL. Break language barriers like they were never there.

Key Features

Real-time translation

Break language barriers with state-of-the-art translation software powered by DeepL

Handy translation helper

Translate difficult words or entire chat transcript inside a handy Details Widget.

Benefits

Low Prices

At just $5 per 100k characters, this app is one of the more affordable options on the LiveChat marketplace.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of DeepL Translate for LiveChat.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.