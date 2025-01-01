Taku
You've poured effort into driving traffic to your website, but once people arrive, they browse silently—no sign-ups, no new chats, an no peeks at new products or services.
If only you could grab their attention at the perfect moment with the right message and turn them into paying customers or loyal users.
Introducing Taku! AI-powered popups that integrate seamlessly with LiveChat.
Key Features
Integration with LiveChat
Taku doesn’t interfere with the LiveChat widget, ensuring that visitors aren’t bombarded with popups while chatting.
Fully customizable popups
Choose a popup form that best suits your needs: rich cards, banners, modals or teasers.
Feedback collection
Add forms, polls, or simple buttons to your popups to collect data from visitors without requiring them to open the LiveChat widget.
Benefits
Convert more visitors
Achieve up to a 20% increase in conversions with a variety of popup forms displayed at the perfect time.
Let AI do the heavy lifting
There's no need to constantly adjust the display conditions for your popups. Taku will select the optimal conditions for you, although you can still take control and fine-tune the settings.
Constant engagement
Create as many popups as you need. Taku will pick the best one for each visitor and will smartly predict when to show the next one.
