Watch LiveSession recording instantly from LiveChat.
LiveSession lets you add context to each LiveChat conversation you are having. Get to know what the user you are talking to was doing on your website and enchant your visitors with excellent support!
Our core functionality, session replays, allows you to record and replay user sessions to find dead ends in your user’s journey. With LiveSession Clickmaps and Engagement Heatmaps, you can identify your website’s most clickable elements and spot the hottest sections to improve your website’s conversion rate. Using LiveSession DevTools lets you easily detect errors in a customer’s browser and provide top-notch technical support.
Narrow down the data you gathered and watch only the sessions that are an exact match to your criteria. Reduce the time needed to dig into essential data. Use one of our default filters or extend LiveSession’s functionality even more with custom events and custom properties.
Add some context to each conversation. Enrich every chat with a link to the user’s session replay and provide the best customer experience and superb support!
Key Features
Session replays
Watch how users interact with your website, both on desktop and mobile.
Filters
Click maps & heat maps
User identification & custom properties
Custom events
Rage clicks & Error clicks
DevTools
User journey
Engagement score
Benefits
By industry
E-commerce Boost your sales and recover abandoned carts by knowing where and when your customers drop off.
SaaS Increase your sign up and conversion rates by shortening your website’s visitors’ registration path.
By roles
UX designers and researchers Conduct UX research and improve your products’ usability by using the top session replay and click mapping software.
Developers Find errors easier with DevTools by accessing console logs.
By use case
Customer support Provide first-class customer service by getting the context of each conversation.
Performance marketing Track your campaign’s performance and test new targeting strategies by getting to know how different groups of users react to your content.
