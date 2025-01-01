LiveSession

LiveSession

Watch LiveSession recording instantly from LiveChat.

Developed by LiveSession
Works with   LiveChat
  • Superb customer support
  • Product Analytics
  • Dashboards
  • Session Replay
  • Funnels
  • Developer Tools
  • Heatmaps

LiveSession lets you add context to each LiveChat conversation you are having. Get to know what the user you are talking to was doing on your website and enchant your visitors with excellent support!

Our core functionality, session replays, allows you to record and replay user sessions to find dead ends in your user’s journey. With LiveSession Clickmaps and Engagement Heatmaps, you can identify your website’s most clickable elements and spot the hottest sections to improve your website’s conversion rate. Using LiveSession DevTools lets you easily detect errors in a customer’s browser and provide top-notch technical support.

Narrow down the data you gathered and watch only the sessions that are an exact match to your criteria. Reduce the time needed to dig into essential data. Use one of our default filters or extend LiveSession’s functionality even more with custom events and custom properties.

Add some context to each conversation. Enrich every chat with a link to the user’s session replay and provide the best customer experience and superb support!

Key Features

Session replays

Watch how users interact with your website, both on desktop and mobile.

Filters

Use LiveSession filters and watch replays that match your exact criteria. Save your searches for later and share them with your team.

Click maps & heat maps

Know where your users click and which parts of your website engage them the most.

User identification & custom properties

Add your users’ information to understand their behavior even better.

Custom events

Extend LiveSession’s functionality even more by tracking any event you want.

Rage clicks & Error clicks

Identify your website’s elements that cause users’ frustration.

DevTools

Detect JavaScript errors and get a glance at console logs.

User journey

Get an instant overview of your user’s activity during the session.

Engagement score

Save time with automated suggestions of the most interesting recordings.

Benefits

By industry

E-commerce Boost your sales and recover abandoned carts by knowing where and when your customers drop off.

SaaS Increase your sign up and conversion rates by shortening your website’s visitors’ registration path.

By roles

UX designers and researchers Conduct UX research and improve your products’ usability by using the top session replay and click mapping software.

Developers Find errors easier with DevTools by accessing console logs.

By use case

Customer support Provide first-class customer service by getting the context of each conversation.

Performance marketing Track your campaign’s performance and test new targeting strategies by getting to know how different groups of users react to your content.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveSession. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of LiveSession.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.