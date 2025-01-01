LiveSession lets you add context to each LiveChat conversation you are having. Get to know what the user you are talking to was doing on your website and enchant your visitors with excellent support!

Our core functionality, session replays, allows you to record and replay user sessions to find dead ends in your user’s journey. With LiveSession Clickmaps and Engagement Heatmaps, you can identify your website’s most clickable elements and spot the hottest sections to improve your website’s conversion rate. Using LiveSession DevTools lets you easily detect errors in a customer’s browser and provide top-notch technical support.

Narrow down the data you gathered and watch only the sessions that are an exact match to your criteria. Reduce the time needed to dig into essential data. Use one of our default filters or extend LiveSession’s functionality even more with custom events and custom properties.

Add some context to each conversation. Enrich every chat with a link to the user’s session replay and provide the best customer experience and superb support!