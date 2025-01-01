Migam provides deaf people with a service allowing them to communicate by themselves with our clients. By Running Migam Interpreter, you will ensure accessibility to people in need. In our case, it is the deaf community.

In every country, deaf people have many barriers, and the most common one is a communication barrier that we try to overcome. Having access to a sign language interpreter is the best-case scenario for any deaf person.

Migam Interpreter allows the user to connect with a Polish and/or Ukrainian sign language interpreter through a video call using any web browser platform on any device with a camera, microphone and internet access. Thanks to Migam’s service, deaf people can call helplines and arrange their matters in offices and customer facilities.

Migam is co-created by the deaf. It is a company that understands the environment and takes into account its needs. By implementing Migam’s communication widget, you ensure accessibility to deaf people from the level of a web browser (connecting online with an interpreter) and on-site accessibility if a deaf person arrives personally.

Deaf in Poland have access to Polish Sign Language interpreters based on an Act from 19th of august 2011 about sign language and other ways of communication (Dz. U. z 2011 r, Nr 209, poz. 1243) and also based on an Act from 19th July 2019 about ensuring accessibility to people in need (Dz. U. z 2019r, Poz. 1696).