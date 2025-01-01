Migam
Sign language interpreter
Migam provides deaf people with a service allowing them to communicate by themselves with our clients. By Running Migam Interpreter, you will ensure accessibility to people in need. In our case, it is the deaf community.
In every country, deaf people have many barriers, and the most common one is a communication barrier that we try to overcome. Having access to a sign language interpreter is the best-case scenario for any deaf person.
Migam Interpreter allows the user to connect with a Polish and/or Ukrainian sign language interpreter through a video call using any web browser platform on any device with a camera, microphone and internet access. Thanks to Migam’s service, deaf people can call helplines and arrange their matters in offices and customer facilities.
Migam is co-created by the deaf. It is a company that understands the environment and takes into account its needs. By implementing Migam’s communication widget, you ensure accessibility to deaf people from the level of a web browser (connecting online with an interpreter) and on-site accessibility if a deaf person arrives personally.
Deaf in Poland have access to Polish Sign Language interpreters based on an Act from 19th of august 2011 about sign language and other ways of communication (Dz. U. z 2011 r, Nr 209, poz. 1243) and also based on an Act from 19th July 2019 about ensuring accessibility to people in need (Dz. U. z 2019r, Poz. 1696).
Key Features
Professional interpreters
Migam hires experienced and certified Polish and Ukrainian sign language interpreters.
A big part of our team are CODA and SODA interpreters.
Available interpreters in selected hours
Our basic service assumes interpreters being available from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 8 pm.
Migam can provide 24/7 services 365 days a year.
Connecting through any device
There is no need for a user to install anything.
The user only needs a device that has a camera, microphone and internet access to allow online video communication with our interpreter.
Communicating in a language necessary for the client
For successful communication, deaf people need interpreters who know sign language.
Each country has their own sign language.At the moment, Migam provides access to Polish and Ukrainian sign language.
Benefits
Accessibility for new clients
Increase of trust in our brand
Fulfillment of legal obligations
Ease of implementation
