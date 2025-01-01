Migam

Migam

Sign language interpreter

$47 / mo, per license
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

Migam provides deaf people with a service allowing them to communicate by themselves with our clients. By Running Migam Interpreter, you will ensure accessibility to people in need. In our case, it is the deaf community.

In every country, deaf people have many barriers, and the most common one is a communication barrier that we try to overcome. Having access to a sign language interpreter is the best-case scenario for any deaf person.

Migam Interpreter allows the user to connect with a Polish and/or Ukrainian sign language interpreter through a video call using any web browser platform on any device with a camera, microphone and internet access. Thanks to Migam’s service, deaf people can call helplines and arrange their matters in offices and customer facilities.

Migam is co-created by the deaf. It is a company that understands the environment and takes into account its needs. By implementing Migam’s communication widget, you ensure accessibility to deaf people from the level of a web browser (connecting online with an interpreter) and on-site accessibility if a deaf person arrives personally.

Deaf in Poland have access to Polish Sign Language interpreters based on an Act from 19th of august 2011 about sign language and other ways of communication (Dz. U. z 2011 r, Nr 209, poz. 1243) and also based on an Act from 19th July 2019 about ensuring accessibility to people in need (Dz. U. z 2019r, Poz. 1696).

Key Features

Professional interpreters

Migam hires experienced and certified Polish and Ukrainian sign language interpreters.

A big part of our team are CODA and SODA interpreters.

Available interpreters in selected hours

Our basic service assumes interpreters being available from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 8 pm.

Migam can provide 24/7 services 365 days a year.

Connecting through any device

There is no need for a user to install anything.

The user only needs a device that has a camera, microphone and internet access to allow online video communication with our interpreter.

Communicating in a language necessary for the client

For successful communication, deaf people need interpreters who know sign language.

Each country has their own sign language.At the moment, Migam provides access to Polish and Ukrainian sign language.

Benefits

Accessibility for new clients

Effective service for customers with special needs (people with all types of disabilities) with whom communication is challenging and almost impossible.

Increase of trust in our brand

Strengthening the brand's image as a socially responsible company and achieving goals for sustainable development.

Fulfillment of legal obligations

All financed entities from public sources, including local government units, public companies, hospitals, and universities, are obligated to provide accessibility to those in special need.

Ease of implementation

Migam’s interpreter works straight from a web browser, with no need for additional installations of any solutions suggested by your client.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.