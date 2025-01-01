Getscreen.me
Remote access to desktops. Momentarily. From a web browser.
Works with LiveChat
The Getscreen.me integration is a great solution that helps you provide support to your clients directly in LiveChat. Your team is just several clicks away from connecting to your client’s remote desktop where they can offer their assistance. We’ve made the connection process as simple as possible which allows you to contact any user regardless of their computer knowledge.
Key Features
Everything needed for remote access
Connect to any desktop with Getscreen.me and get everything you need for remote access, such as mouse and keyboard control, chats and calls, file sharing, and much more.
Dead-easy use
Link LiveChat to a Getscreen.me account and connect to your clients’ remote desktops with a single click. What could be easier?
Branding
Let your clients know it’s you and you alone. Design corporate-style invites that help you increase people’s trust and loyalty to your own brand.
Session recording
Record your sessions so you can see them later. This is a great help for reviewing and reporting.
Connection history
You can view a session creator, date and time, and your client. Don’t forget to check how much it took to solve a particular issue.
Benefits
Fast solutions
Don’t waste your time on vague messages to solve a problem. Getscreen.me helps you connect directly to your client’s desktop with a single click. Save your time and offer support to more clients.
Client loyalty
Don’t let your clients struggle. Just send them an invite to a screen sharing session, and they’ll only have to launch an attached file. Then, a connection will start automatically. This is something that even older people can handle.
No extra problems
Record your sessions, so you can always respond to any claims that might arise.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.