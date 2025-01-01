Twilio SMS

Twilio SMS

Send and receive SMS text messages in LiveChat. Be where your customers are.

SMS messages have a 98% open rate. Get noticed and communicate where it's most convenient for customers.

Integrate Twilio with LiveChat to receive and reply to SMS text messages right in the LiveChat agent app. There's no new interface to learn. Chat just as you do when customers contact you through other channels.

All you need to get started is a Twilio account and an eligible phone number (you can also get a number from Twilio). In a few clicks you'll be able to receive and reply to text messages using one or more telephone numbers.

Route SMS messages from each number to the LiveChat group of your choice. Texts to a sales number can be routed to your sales LiveChat group, for example.

Note that while the integration with LiveChat is free, charges may apply for using Twilio. Check your Twilio account information for more details.

Key Features

Receive and reply to SMS text messages in LiveChat

Answer product questions and keep users informed. Send personalized promotions in replies to text messages from customers.

Route messages to the right person or group

Set up one or more phone numbers and route SMS messages to the appropriate LiveChat group.

Benefits

Get noticed by customers

SMS messages have a 98% open rate. Get noticed and use personalized messaging on a channel convenient for customers.

Engage and respond to customers where they prefer to talk

Customers expect businesses to adapt to their communication preferences. Make it simpler to chat by SMS with Twilio and LiveChat.

