Twilio SMS

SMS messages have a 98% open rate. Get noticed and communicate where it's most convenient for customers.

Integrate Twilio with LiveChat to receive and reply to SMS text messages right in the LiveChat agent app. There's no new interface to learn. Chat just as you do when customers contact you through other channels.

All you need to get started is a Twilio account and an eligible phone number (you can also get a number from Twilio). In a few clicks you'll be able to receive and reply to text messages using one or more telephone numbers.

Route SMS messages from each number to the LiveChat group of your choice. Texts to a sales number can be routed to your sales LiveChat group, for example.

Note that while the integration with LiveChat is free, charges may apply for using Twilio. Check your Twilio account information for more details.