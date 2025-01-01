LiveChat for Webflow

LiveChat for Webflow

Turn website visitors into loyal customers with tailored user experiences

Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • Multichannel support
  • 200+ integrations
  • Robust reporting
  • Chat with website visitors
  • Customize chat widget

Webflow assists businesses of all sizes in launching, operating, and expanding their online presence. It's a versatile web development platform that offers a comprehensive set of tools for creating and managing websites, handling payments, organizing inventory, processing orders, and more.

You can swiftly establish your website using a user-friendly builder. This builder lets you construct your site using a variety of elements, allowing for extensive customization to make your website truly distinct. No coding skills required.

Integrating your Webflow website with LiveChat enables a real-time chat solution enriched with valuable insights, allowing you to provide personalized customer support around the clock.

Incorporating the chat widget into your online presence requires minimal effort. Connect LiveChat to your Webflow site within minutes and access customer data directly within the chat interface. Additional customer information includes visited pages and data from pre-chat surveys, enabling you to provide more precise support promptly.

Key Features

Omnichannel support

Enhance the availability of your support and interact with customers through their preferred communication channels, such as website, email, Instagram, and more.

Customizable chat widget

Maintain brand consistency by configuring a chat widget that matches your brand's color scheme, creating a cohesive user experience.

Proactive chat invitations

Send personalized greetings based on customer data such as visited pages, order history, or welcome first-time visitors.

Benefits

Boost average order value

With in-depth knowledge of your customers, you can recommend complementary products and drive sales growth.

Foster lasting relationships

Initiate proactive communication with your customers, nurture relationships, and transform them into loyal, returning customers.

Understand your audience

Connect with customers, collect additional data, and cater to customer needs with personalized interactions at every stage of their journey.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of LiveChat for Webflow.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.