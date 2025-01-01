Logs
Track setting changes in and more!
$1.25 / mo, per agent
Developed by Darka Software
Works with LiveChat
The Logs integration allows you to track your LiveChat agent application events like adding agents, modifying groups, removing tags or setting routing rules. Each event is recorded with the timestamp and information on what account applied the change. It is a brilliant tool for those who require more control over their workflow!
Key Features
Available data removal
All the stored event logs can be removed anytime in the Settings section of the application.
Filtering and exporting to CSV
Your logs can be filtered with time and searched by phrases to allow for better events tracking. The records can be exported to CSV file anytime so the data can be forwarded and analysed externally.
GDPR compliance
The integration data is stored on European servers so your LiveChat may remain 100% GDPR compliant!
Track application events
Logs application gathers and saves the records about changes applied to Groups, Agents, Tags and Routing Rules settings. The complete list of events can be found in the Application Docs.
Benefits
Detailed statistics
Gather even more analytical data to improve your business flow.
Better control
Knowing the changes applied to your LiveChat you will be able to better manage your customer service.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Logs.