Outbound messages
Comprehensive customer data and outbound messaging in one
Gather information about all your customers and send them outbound messages using the same app!
The Outbound Messages app lets you accessall customer information—notes, communication preferences, past interactions, etc. —in one centralized location. It also has a built-in outbound messaging system designed for Sales and Marketing teams, which you can use to send marketing or informative campaigns and boost customer engagement.
How does it work?
After each chat, new or updated customer records appear in the app, providing a unified view of interactions across all connected channels, such as your website, WhatsApp, Messenger, etc. There, you can quickly check or add notes about a specific customer, find favorite channels like WhatsApp, see all conversations conducted, or plan to send outbound messages tailored perfectly to your customers’ needs.
With the Outbound Messages app, you can:
- leverage detailed customer data and communication history to spot trends,
- segment your audience, and make smarter, data-driven decisions
- personalize your marketing and sales efforts to boost engagement and drive higher conversions
Key Features
Effortless customer segmentation
Complete Customer Overview
Direct Outbound Messaging
Personalized Customer Details
Benefits
Improved customer retention
Tailored Marketing and Sales
Better customer insights
Personalized Interactions
Quick Access to Information
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Integrations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Outbound messages.