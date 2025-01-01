Gather information about all your customers and send them outbound messages using the same app!

The Outbound Messages app lets you accessall customer information—notes, communication preferences, past interactions, etc. —in one centralized location. It also has a built-in outbound messaging system designed for Sales and Marketing teams, which you can use to send marketing or informative campaigns and boost customer engagement.

How does it work?

After each chat, new or updated customer records appear in the app, providing a unified view of interactions across all connected channels, such as your website, WhatsApp, Messenger, etc. There, you can quickly check or add notes about a specific customer, find favorite channels like WhatsApp, see all conversations conducted, or plan to send outbound messages tailored perfectly to your customers’ needs.

With the Outbound Messages app, you can: