Outbound messages

Outbound messages

Comprehensive customer data and outbound messaging in one

Developed by LiveChat Integrations
Works with   LiveChat
  • View customers in all channels
  • Send marketing campaigns
  • Gain deeper customer insights

Gather information about all your customers and send them outbound messages using the same app!

The Outbound Messages app lets you accessall customer information—notes, communication preferences, past interactions, etc. —in one centralized location. It also has a built-in outbound messaging system designed for Sales and Marketing teams, which you can use to send marketing or informative campaigns and boost customer engagement.

How does it work?

After each chat, new or updated customer records appear in the app, providing a unified view of interactions across all connected channels, such as your website, WhatsApp, Messenger, etc. There, you can quickly check or add notes about a specific customer, find favorite channels like WhatsApp, see all conversations conducted, or plan to send outbound messages tailored perfectly to your customers’ needs.

With the Outbound Messages app, you can:

  • leverage detailed customer data and communication history to spot trends,
  • segment your audience, and make smarter, data-driven decisions
  • personalize your marketing and sales efforts to boost engagement and drive higher conversions

Key Features

Effortless customer segmentation

Group customers by region, preferred communication channel, or past interactions to target specific audiences for more effective and impactful communication.

Complete Customer Overview

Easily access all your customer details in one place, from communication preferences to detailed notes and historical conversations.

Direct Outbound Messaging

Send targeted messages directly from the app to your customers' preferred channels, like WhatsApp, to boost engagement, save time, and reach your audience with personalized content.

Personalized Customer Details

Customize your customer overview by including fields for the specific details you want to track, ensuring it works perfectly for your company.

Benefits

Improved customer retention

Having all relevant information in one place enables teams to engage proactively with customers by anticipating their needs based on past behavior.

Tailored Marketing and Sales

Knowing customer preferences and history, you can create more effective marketing campaigns or sales pitches, improving conversion rates.

Better customer insights

You can identify trends and make data-backed business decisions by analyzing customers' behavior and preferences.

Personalized Interactions

By viewing a customer’s preferred communication channel, you can ensure that outreach is done in a way that suits them best, enhancing customer satisfaction and engagement.

Quick Access to Information

By reducing delays and improving collaboration within your sales, you can support and market teams by providing them access to updated customer information.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Integrations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Outbound messages.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.