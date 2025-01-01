Zoho Assist
Launch or schedule remote support and screen sharing sessions from your LiveChat conversations.
Works with LiveChat
Launch or schedule remote support and screen sharing sessions with Zoho Assist to access your customers’ devices and troubleshoot problems straight from your LiveChat conversations. Once a remote support session is complete, you can add notes to your LiveChat conversation.
You can perform various operations on your customers’ computer during a session, like:
- Transfer files to your customers’ computer.
- Navigate between multiple remote monitors.
- Chat with your customer within the session at any time.
- Remotely reboot and reconnect to a computer.
- Use Ctrl+Alt+Del on the remote computer.
- Interact with the customer using voice and video chat.
Key Features
Remote support
Support technicians can connect to remote user's devices to view the screen, control the device, and troubleshoot issues as if they were physically present.
File Transfer
By integrating Zoho Assist with LiveChat, you can seamlessly share files with your customers without having to switch between apps. It only takes a single click to select and share your files.
Easy to use
Enjoy a user-friendly interface and simplified remote support with the Zoho Assist/LiveChat integration.
Benefits
Enhanced customer satisfaction
Provide exceptional and efficient customer service. With just a few clicks, Zoho Assist's LiveChat integration helps you conduct remote sessions with your clients. Increase customer satisfaction with reliable, secure, and comprehensive remote support.
Robust security
The protection of your sensitive data is a top priority during remote sessions. Robust security features, like encryption and multi factor authentication, are in place to ensure your confidential information stays safe.
Easy troubleshooting
Take control of the user's device to identify and fix issues quickly, improving overall productivity.
What's new
Introducing Zoho Assist Integration: Instantly initiate remote support or screen share sessions within a LiveChat conversation.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.