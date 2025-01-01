Launch or schedule remote support and screen sharing sessions with Zoho Assist to access your customers’ devices and troubleshoot problems straight from your LiveChat conversations. Once a remote support session is complete, you can add notes to your LiveChat conversation.

You can perform various operations on your customers’ computer during a session, like:

Transfer files to your customers’ computer.

Navigate between multiple remote monitors.

Chat with your customer within the session at any time.

Remotely reboot and reconnect to a computer.

Use Ctrl+Alt+Del on the remote computer.