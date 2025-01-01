Chat Assistant

Chat Assistant

Enhance your LiveChat experience

$3 / mo, per agent
Developed by SKlabs
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

Transform your LiveChat support with the power of AI, and try our app for free! Our app uses the latest OpenAI technology to provide you with intelligent and personalized assistance in your customer service efforts.

With our app, you can make your messages more friendly or formal, expand your text, and fix grammar with ease. No more stress about remembering every grammar rule and formatting guideline, our app takes care of it for you.

The best part? You can try our app for free and see the difference it can make in your customer service efforts. Our app offers a freemium model, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of AI-powered LiveChat support without any upfront costs.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your customer service and improve your LiveChat support efforts. Try our app for free now and see the future of AI-powered customer service!

Key Features

AI-Powered text expansion

Expand your messages with just a few clicks! Our app uses cutting-edge OpenAI technology to generate relevant and accurate text to enhance your responses. Say goodbye to the stress of trying to think of the perfect words and let our AI do the work for you.

Personalized message tone

Personalize your messages to meet the specific needs and preferences of each customer. Choose from a range of friendly or formal message tones to tailor your responses and create a more enjoyable and memorable customer experience.

Grammar correction

Never worry about grammar mistakes again! Our app uses advanced algorithms to automatically correct grammatical errors in your messages, ensuring that your responses are professional and accurate every time.

Real-time assistance

Get real-time assistance as you type. Our app provides instant suggestions and corrections to help you communicate more effectively and efficiently in your LiveChat support efforts.

Benefits

Improved customer satisfaction

Enhance customer satisfaction with our AI-powered LiveChat support app for a personalized and enjoyable customer experience.

Increased efficiency

Boost efficiency and streamline your customer service efforts with real-time assistance and customizable keyboard shortcuts in our AI-powered LiveChat support app.

Professional communication

Ensure professional and accurate communication with our AI-powered LiveChat support app's grammar correction and personalized message tone features.

Stress-free customer service

Ease the stress of LiveChat support with our AI-powered app that offers text expansion and grammar correction options.

Cutting-Edge technology

Stay ahead in customer service with our AI-powered LiveChat support app utilizing the latest OpenAI technology.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact SKlabs. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Chat Assistant.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.