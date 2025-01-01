AI Tags
Automated chat tagging powered by AI – save time, stay organized, and gain insights effortlessly.
AI Tags is an AI-powered automation tool that helps you keep chats organized without lifting a finger. It analyzes the content of each conversation and instantly applies the most relevant tags —right after the chat ends. No more manual tagging or relying on agents to remember what to select. With AI Tags, your chats are categorized consistently, accurately, and effortlessly. No need to remind your agents to tag the chats!
The app seamlessly integrates with your existing tag structure and also suggests new tags based on patterns it identifies in real time. Whether you’re managing a small support team or a high-volume operation, AI Tags helps you reduce manual workload and improve data quality for better decision-making.
By default, AI Tags uses Google Gemini 2.0 Flash – a fast and efficient AI model optimized for real-time content understanding. Need something different? We can also connect custom models upon request to suit your specific business needs.
Tagging is lightning-fast , happening the moment a chat is closed, so there’s no disruption to ongoing conversations.
And most importantly: we never store your chats . AI Tags processes messages in real time without saving any chat data, ensuring your customer conversations stay private and compliant with modern security standards.
If you have any questions or feedback here is our email textmarketplace+aitags@gmail.com
Key Features
AI scans chat content and applies relevant tags without any manual effort.
Integrates with your organization’s existing tags to maintain consistency and alignment with your current workflow.
Automatically identifies and tags spam chats to keep your reports clean and focused on real customer interactions.
AI Tags never stores your chat messages. All tagging happens in real time, ensuring complete data privacy and compliance with security standards.
Tags are applied instantly after a chat ends – no delays, no manual steps.
Benefits
Eliminate manual tagging—let your agents focus on conversations, not admin work.
Consistent and accurate tags mean cleaner reports and more actionable insights.
Reliable tagging helps managers track performance, spot issues, and optimize support.
What's new
[1.1] - 2024-03-26
Fixes and improvements:
- Fixed performance issues with large text inputs
- Implemented chat user anonymization for enhanced privacy
[1.0] - 2024-03-22
Initial release with:
- AI-powered text tagging functionality
- Zero configuration setup - works out of the box
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact TM Apps. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of AI Tags.