AI Tags is an AI-powered automation tool that helps you keep chats organized without lifting a finger. It analyzes the content of each conversation and instantly applies the most relevant tags —right after the chat ends. No more manual tagging or relying on agents to remember what to select. With AI Tags, your chats are categorized consistently, accurately, and effortlessly. No need to remind your agents to tag the chats!

The app seamlessly integrates with your existing tag structure and also suggests new tags based on patterns it identifies in real time. Whether you’re managing a small support team or a high-volume operation, AI Tags helps you reduce manual workload and improve data quality for better decision-making.

By default, AI Tags uses Google Gemini 2.0 Flash – a fast and efficient AI model optimized for real-time content understanding. Need something different? We can also connect custom models upon request to suit your specific business needs.

Tagging is lightning-fast , happening the moment a chat is closed, so there’s no disruption to ongoing conversations.

And most importantly: we never store your chats . AI Tags processes messages in real time without saving any chat data, ensuring your customer conversations stay private and compliant with modern security standards.

If you have any questions or feedback here is our email textmarketplace+aitags@gmail.com