AI Tags

AI Tags

Automated chat tagging powered by AI – save time, stay organized, and gain insights effortlessly.

$6 / mo, per agent
Developed by TM Apps
Works with   LiveChat
  • Automatic tagging
  • Supports existing tags
  • Lightning-fast
  • Spam detection
  • With your privacy in mind

AI Tags is an AI-powered automation tool that helps you keep chats organized without lifting a finger. It analyzes the content of each conversation and instantly applies the most relevant tags —right after the chat ends. No more manual tagging or relying on agents to remember what to select. With AI Tags, your chats are categorized consistently, accurately, and effortlessly. No need to remind your agents to tag the chats!
The app seamlessly integrates with your existing tag structure and also suggests new tags based on patterns it identifies in real time. Whether you’re managing a small support team or a high-volume operation, AI Tags helps you reduce manual workload and improve data quality for better decision-making.
By default, AI Tags uses Google Gemini 2.0 Flash – a fast and efficient AI model optimized for real-time content understanding. Need something different? We can also connect custom models upon request to suit your specific business needs.
Tagging is lightning-fast , happening the moment a chat is closed, so there’s no disruption to ongoing conversations.
And most importantly: we never store your chats . AI Tags processes messages in real time without saving any chat data, ensuring your customer conversations stay private and compliant with modern security standards.
If you have any questions or feedback here is our email textmarketplace+aitags@gmail.com

Key Features

Automatic tagging

AI scans chat content and applies relevant tags without any manual effort.

Supports existing tags

Integrates with your organization’s existing tags to maintain consistency and alignment with your current workflow.

Spam detection

Automatically identifies and tags spam chats to keep your reports clean and focused on real customer interactions.

With your privacy in mind

AI Tags never stores your chat messages. All tagging happens in real time, ensuring complete data privacy and compliance with security standards.

Lightning-fast

Tags are applied instantly after a chat ends – no delays, no manual steps.

Benefits

Save time for your team

Eliminate manual tagging—let your agents focus on conversations, not admin work.

Improve data quality

Consistent and accurate tags mean cleaner reports and more actionable insights.

Smarter decision-making

Reliable tagging helps managers track performance, spot issues, and optimize support.

What's new

[1.1] - 2024-03-26

Fixes and improvements:

  • Fixed performance issues with large text inputs
  • Implemented chat user anonymization for enhanced privacy
[1.0] - 2024-03-22

Initial release with:

  • AI-powered text tagging functionality
  • Zero configuration setup - works out of the box

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact TM Apps. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of AI Tags.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.