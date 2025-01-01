RemSupp

RemSupp

Remotely access and control desktops.

Works with   LiveChat
  • RemSupp in LiveChat app
  • RemSupp application

RemSupp is a remote support software, which helps you in dealing with any of your customers’ problems via remote session. Get access to various devices with just one click from any place, at any time.

  • Increase your productivity with quick errors and bug fixing.
  • No more communication problems as you can easily access your customer's computer and take control over their mouse and keyboard.
  • Connect with any computer through your smartphone; with RemSupp’s smarter multi-touch gestures, all you need is to click and slide.
  • Safely send and receive files; RemSupp provides you with drag & drop support on both sides.
  • RemSupp covers the seamless cross-compatibility between machines on a variety of operating systems (Windows, Mac, and Linux).

If you have any questions, please visit https://remsupp.com or contact us through email help@remsupp.com.

Key Features

Remote access

The fastest way to help someone! Invite others to join a remote support session. They just need to click the connect button, so you can resolve issues faster.

Remote support

Offer technical assistance, see your customer's screen and talk with him live. Solve problems nearly instantaneously with RemSupp integration.

Benefits

Work faster

RemSupp integration makes it easy to send invitations to remote sessions directly from a chat.

Save your time

Solve your users' problems without involving them in the technical details.

What's new

new UI

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.