RemSupp
Remotely access and control desktops.
Works with LiveChat
RemSupp is a remote support software, which helps you in dealing with any of your customers’ problems via remote session. Get access to various devices with just one click from any place, at any time.
- Increase your productivity with quick errors and bug fixing.
- No more communication problems as you can easily access your customer's computer and take control over their mouse and keyboard.
- Connect with any computer through your smartphone; with RemSupp’s smarter multi-touch gestures, all you need is to click and slide.
- Safely send and receive files; RemSupp provides you with drag & drop support on both sides.
- RemSupp covers the seamless cross-compatibility between machines on a variety of operating systems (Windows, Mac, and Linux).
If you have any questions, please visit https://remsupp.com or contact us through email help@remsupp.com.
Key Features
Remote access
The fastest way to help someone! Invite others to join a remote support session. They just need to click the connect button, so you can resolve issues faster.
Remote support
Offer technical assistance, see your customer's screen and talk with him live. Solve problems nearly instantaneously with RemSupp integration.
Benefits
Work faster
RemSupp integration makes it easy to send invitations to remote sessions directly from a chat.
Save your time
Solve your users' problems without involving them in the technical details.
What's new
new UI