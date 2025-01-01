Thanks to our Dropbox integration, you can share links to files and various materials with your website visitors on chat. This will help to save a lot of your time and allow to explain technicalities to your customers with ease.

Dropbox is a free, off-site server for file sharing and storage. It allows you to synchronize your files across multiple devices automatically. You can add, edit, erase and access them on secure servers from any device (PC, Mac, iPhone, Android & Windows Phone) without any difficulty.

You can also choose Dropbox Business and get help with team management. The tool will keep all of your data in one place and ensure that everything is always backed up. It lets you take control of who has access to which files and folders at scale. It allows you to monitor team activity, easily recover lost files or delete documents remotely from the stolen devices.

Apart from that, it provides smart sync, administrative tools, and audit features. Keep your team moving quickly without having to dig up docs!