The iContact integration helps you increase the number of your newsletter subscribers by providing a sign-up option in the pre-chat survey. Once it's active, your visitors will be able to sign up for your newsletter during the pre-chat process. This will boost your e-mail marketing efforts and support lead generation.

iContact is a business email platform created for businesses that need to grow their customer list and successfully reach inboxes. It comes with a user-friendly interface, reporting as well as features supporting email creation and testing. You can easily preview all your changes across different devices and screen widths.

The software allows users to choose between one of the predefined templates and themes or build a unique message from scratch using HTML. iContact also offers tools to manage the email list (that includes the bulk subscriber upload, subscription management, a drag-and-drop sign-up builder).

After you send a campaign, iContact will generate reports that allow users to view marketing results in action.