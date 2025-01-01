Telegramer 3

Telegramer 3

Support your customers via Telegram.

$9 / mo, per license
Developed by OAPPS
Works with   LiveChat
  • Sending pictures and locations
  • Sending pictures and locations
  • Telegram chat

Connect your Telegram bot to your LiveChat instance in minutes. Your users will be able to chat with your organization via Telegram, while your agents will continue to use LiveChat in the background. The app supports sending and receiving all kinds of media:

  • Text messages ( for sure !)
  • Photos and images (Gifs included)
  • Voice recordings
  • Locations

Please contact us at https://livechat.oapps.io if you have any issues.

Key Features

Multiple bots

Connect unlimited bots to your LiveChat

Easy to connect

It will take you less than 5 minutes to create Telegram bot, customise it and connect to your LiveChat platform.

Convenient Telegram channel

Allow your customer to use the messenger of their choice. Customers will have all history of communication with your support in one place.

Media support

With a couple of clicks, your clients can send you a photo or report their location. Users can post Images, locations, audio records and other files.

Benefits

Single tool for your agents

Your agents now can enjoy the only instrument to chat via Telegram or any other channel connected to the LiveChat platform. No need to switch between tools and services.

Easy for your customers

Customers open the popular Telegram messenger and continue chatting with your agents. They don’t have to browse web pages again or download an app. Everything is already is set up.

What's new

Changes:

  • Improved UI
  • Newer LiveChat API version support

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact OAPPS. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Telegramer 3.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.