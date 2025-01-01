Let 1.5 billion Apple users chat with you in Messages, the default Apple messaging app. It’s more convenient so users are more likely to stick with chats. This gives you more chances to help them along the path to becoming loyal customers.

LiveChat agents chat with Apple users just as they do with anyone else – there is no new interface to learn.

Integrate Apple Messages for Business with LiveChat to enable native chat options for Apple users and get all available features such as list pickers and integrated Apple Pay.

For example, iPhone users searching in Spotlight search will see an option to start chatting with you right from the search results. The experience is seamless for both customers and the LiveChat agents chatting with them. ChatBot integration offers plenty of room for smart automation as well.

Please note that the integration is currently available only in Business and Enterprise plans.