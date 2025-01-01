Apple Messages for Business
Turn more Apple users into loyal customers by making it easier for them to chat with you.
Let 1.5 billion Apple users chat with you in Messages, the default Apple messaging app. It’s more convenient so users are more likely to stick with chats. This gives you more chances to help them along the path to becoming loyal customers.
LiveChat agents chat with Apple users just as they do with anyone else – there is no new interface to learn.
Integrate Apple Messages for Business with LiveChat to enable native chat options for Apple users and get all available features such as list pickers and integrated Apple Pay.
For example, iPhone users searching in Spotlight search will see an option to start chatting with you right from the search results. The experience is seamless for both customers and the LiveChat agents chatting with them. ChatBot integration offers plenty of room for smart automation as well.
Please note that the integration is currently available only in Business and Enterprise plans.
Key Features
Chat buttons integrated into iOS apps
List picker
Date and time picker
Open other iOS apps
Accept payments in chat
Verify identity in chat
Chat across Apple devices
Get feedback with just a tap
Benefits
Convert more Apple users
Smooth experiences all around
Automate with a human touch
