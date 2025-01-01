The Zendesk integration makes it easy to create tickets in Zendesk right from the LiveChat application: while chatting with website visitors and from the archived chats. What’s more, if you chat with a visitor who provides an e-mail address that has already been used to create a ticket in Zendesk, the ticket history will be automatically displayed in LiveChat. Plus, the integration allows you to forward offline messages as tickets to Zendesk.

Zendesk is a customer service platform. It gathers all customer feedback from a variety of sources such as emails, chats, phone calls, tweets, and brings it all to your support team.

The solution allows support agents to quickly seek the cases that need their immediate attention and deal with the customer issues right away. It also provides external information tools to help agents with their problem-solving actions.

Customer feedback is not the only thing that is brought together to the same place though. Zendesk is also the collaboration platform that your coworkers from different departments can use to work collectively. It helps to generate reports and statistics to evaluate how the software affects your efficiency.