Effortlessly export and archive your LiveChat conversations with our Chats Exporter tool

$7 / mo, per agent
Developed by Tweak Chat
Works with   LiveChat
  • How does it work?
  • Supported file formats

Effortlessly export and archive your LiveChat conversations with our Chats Exporter tool. This powerful application allows you to:

  • Export chats in JSON format for comprehensive archiving and backup
  • Generate CSV files containing essential chat metadata for quick analysis
  • Choose your preferred format based on your specific needs
  • Streamline data management and gain valuable insights from your chat history

Whether you need a full JSON backup for detailed record-keeping or a concise CSV overview for performance analysis, Chats Exporter simplifies the process of extracting and preserving your valuable chat data.

How it works?

  1. Open the app
  2. Choose your filtering options (Groups, Date Range, Tags)
  3. Select the desired export format (JSON or CSV)
  4. Enter a file name when prompted
  5. Wait for the app to download and process the chat data
  6. Your exported file will be saved in the chosen format

Key Features

Export full chats history

Choose JSON format to download your full chat history

Simplified CSV export

Choose CSV format, import it to Excel or Google spreadsheet, filter and check how your agents perform

Advanced export options

Download chat histories from a specific group, filter using tags and choose any export time range

Benefits

Increased security

Keep a backup copy of your customer conversations

Analyze your customer service

Improve customer experience by analyzing data in the tool of your choice

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

