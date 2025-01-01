Chats Exporter
Effortlessly export and archive your LiveChat conversations with our Chats Exporter tool
$7 / mo, per agent
Developed by Tweak Chat
Works with LiveChat
Effortlessly export and archive your LiveChat conversations with our Chats Exporter tool. This powerful application allows you to:
- Export chats in JSON format for comprehensive archiving and backup
- Generate CSV files containing essential chat metadata for quick analysis
- Choose your preferred format based on your specific needs
- Streamline data management and gain valuable insights from your chat history
Whether you need a full JSON backup for detailed record-keeping or a concise CSV overview for performance analysis, Chats Exporter simplifies the process of extracting and preserving your valuable chat data.
How it works?
- Open the app
- Choose your filtering options (Groups, Date Range, Tags)
- Select the desired export format (JSON or CSV)
- Enter a file name when prompted
- Wait for the app to download and process the chat data
- Your exported file will be saved in the chosen format
Key Features
Export full chats history
Choose JSON format to download your full chat history
Simplified CSV export
Choose CSV format, import it to Excel or Google spreadsheet, filter and check how your agents perform
Advanced export options
Download chat histories from a specific group, filter using tags and choose any export time range
Benefits
Increased security
Keep a backup copy of your customer conversations
Analyze your customer service
Improve customer experience by analyzing data in the tool of your choice
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Tweak Chat. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Chats Exporter.