Effortlessly export and archive your LiveChat conversations with our Chats Exporter tool. This powerful application allows you to:

Export chats in JSON format for comprehensive archiving and backup

Generate CSV files containing essential chat metadata for quick analysis

Choose your preferred format based on your specific needs

Streamline data management and gain valuable insights from your chat history

Whether you need a full JSON backup for detailed record-keeping or a concise CSV overview for performance analysis, Chats Exporter simplifies the process of extracting and preserving your valuable chat data.

How it works?