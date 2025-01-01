Agent Pulse

Agent Pulse

Leverage custom statuses, automated workflows, and real-time monitoring to improve reporting and boost your team's productivity

$5 / mo, per agent
Developed by m.reszke.pl
Works with   LiveChat
  • Custom statuses
  • Shifts Manager
  • Real-Time Overview
  • Activity Report

Agent Pulse is designed to enhance customer service operations for organizations of all sizes. With robust team management features, it helps streamline the organization and monitoring of agents, making it especially valuable for larger teams.

The app enables real-time monitoring of agent activity, ensuring supervisors can quickly address inactivity and maintain operational efficiency. Custom statuses and automated workflows provide deeper insights into team performance, offering detailed daily, weekly, and monthly reports.

By empowering organizations with actionable data and productivity tools, Agent Pulse supports informed, data-driven decisions to optimize customer support and uphold high service standards.

Key Features

Real-Time Monitoring

Monitor agent availability and activity in real time to address issues quickly and ensure smooth operations. Receive alerts about inactive agents directly within the LiveChat navigation.

Automated Workflows

Automate routine tasks like end-of-shift status changes to improve efficiency and consistency.Receive instant alerts when an agent becomes inactive, allowing supervisors to react quickly to maintain response times and efficiency.

Custom Statuses

Define custom on-site and off-site statuses to track agent activities and generate accurate reports.

In-Depth Reporting

Access daily, weekly, and monthly reports with actionable insights to optimize team performance.

Benefits

Improved Team Productivity

Automate workflows and track agent activities to reduce downtime and enhance operational efficiency.

Better Resource Management

Real-time monitoring and notifications ensure agents are effectively allocated and available when needed.

Data-Driven Decision Making

Detailed reports provide actionable insights to optimize team performance and improve customer service.

Enhanced Visibility

Gain a clear, real-time view of agent availability and status across teams and time zones.

What's new

Rebranding of the application: new name and logo

  • Shift manager - multi-shift and timezones shift management workflow

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact m.reszke.pl. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Agent Pulse.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.