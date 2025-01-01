Agent Pulse
Leverage custom statuses, automated workflows, and real-time monitoring to improve reporting and boost your team's productivity
Agent Pulse is designed to enhance customer service operations for organizations of all sizes. With robust team management features, it helps streamline the organization and monitoring of agents, making it especially valuable for larger teams.
The app enables real-time monitoring of agent activity, ensuring supervisors can quickly address inactivity and maintain operational efficiency. Custom statuses and automated workflows provide deeper insights into team performance, offering detailed daily, weekly, and monthly reports.
By empowering organizations with actionable data and productivity tools, Agent Pulse supports informed, data-driven decisions to optimize customer support and uphold high service standards.
Key Features
Real-Time Monitoring
Monitor agent availability and activity in real time to address issues quickly and ensure smooth operations. Receive alerts about inactive agents directly within the LiveChat navigation.
Automated Workflows
Custom Statuses
In-Depth Reporting
Benefits
Improved Team Productivity
Better Resource Management
Data-Driven Decision Making
Enhanced Visibility
What's new
Rebranding of the application: new name and logo
- Shift manager - multi-shift and timezones shift management workflow
