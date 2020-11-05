Advanced Group Manager

Advanced Group Manager

Manage a large number of groups with ease using Advanced Group Manager

$19 / mo, per license
Developed by Tweak Chat
Works with   LiveChat
  • Advanced Group Manager
  • New features!
  • Duplicate any group
  • Copy group settings

Update 5.11.2020 We've changed app placement. Now, you can find AGM in the settings section: https://my.livechatinc.com/settings/applications/advanced-group-manager

Easily manage a large number of groups. With Advanced Group Manager, you can:

  • Duplicate existing group
  • Copy all group settings to others
  • Copy selected group settings to others

Key Features

Duplicate an existing group

No more changing all the default settings for a new group

Copy all group settings

Update settings in one group, then copy to others

Copy selected group settings

Changing form content no longer has to be time consuming

Copy targeted messages

Copy greetings and announcements

Coppy canned responses and tags

Synchronize agent tools between groups

Benefits

Save your time

Managing multiple groups becomes much easier

Be flexible

Check easily which settings convert best

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Tweak Chat. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Advanced Group Manager.

