Jira for LiveChat
Create and Automate Jira Issues Directly in LiveChat.
$6.99 / mo, per agent
Developed by Darka Software
Works with LiveChat
Blurring the lines between Jira and LiveChat. Configure Jira issue fields and populate them automatically with values from the LiveChat Chats or our new AI helper.
Key Features
Save time with Automations and AI
Why waste time on repeatable tasks if we can automate them? This application has "waste-as-little-time-as-possible" philosophy engraved in it's core.
Map any LiveChat value to any Jira field
Send transcripts, requester details, chat summary or custom values directly to Jira. Every Jira field (including custom ones) can be pre-set with dynamic or static values and can be mapped to any LiveChat parameter available.
Benefits
Outstanding support
Processing data between different platforms can be challenging, but we are there for you! Let us know how we can make this integration better fit your needs.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Jira for LiveChat.