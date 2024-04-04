Get IDs
Easily access Chat and Thread IDs directly from the Chats and Archives sections.
Get IDs Application
Effortlessly manage customer identifiers within LiveChat with the Get IDs Application. This app is designed to streamline your workflow by providing quick access to essential customer IDs, such as Chat IDs and Thread IDs, directly in the customer details section.
Key Features
Once installed, the app automatically displays Chat IDs and Thread IDs in the "Details" section of the customer profile. No additional setup is required.
Use the built-in widget to copy Chat IDs and Thread IDs with a single click, saving you time and effort.
Benefits
The app integrates directly into your LiveChat environment, ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience.
What's new
[1.0.0] - 2024-04-04
- This was the very first version of the app.
- Functionality was added to allow users to copy identifiers (IDs) from a section related to integrations.
- The app was updated to display these IDs within the details section for a customer.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact QuarkText Apps. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Get IDs.