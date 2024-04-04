Get IDs

Easily access Chat and Thread IDs directly from the Chats and Archives sections.

Get IDs Application
Effortlessly manage customer identifiers within LiveChat with the Get IDs Application. This app is designed to streamline your workflow by providing quick access to essential customer IDs, such as Chat IDs and Thread IDs, directly in the customer details section.

Key Features

Automatic Display of IDs

Once installed, the app automatically displays Chat IDs and Thread IDs in the "Details" section of the customer profile. No additional setup is required.

Interactive Copy Widget

Use the built-in widget to copy Chat IDs and Thread IDs with a single click, saving you time and effort.

Benefits

Seamless Integration

The app integrates directly into your LiveChat environment, ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience.

What's new

[1.0.0] - 2024-04-04

  • This was the very first version of the app.
  • Functionality was added to allow users to copy identifiers (IDs) from a section related to integrations.
  • The app was updated to display these IDs within the details section for a customer.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact QuarkText Apps. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Get IDs.

