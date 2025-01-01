Chats Transcripts Exporter

Chats Transcripts Exporter

Export your chats transcripts to CSV

Developed by Darka Software
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot 1
  • App Screenshot 2
  • App Screenshot 3
  • App Screenshot 4

Unlock the full potential of your chat history with our dedicated export tool! No more tedious copying and pasting of messages and singular chats - our streamlined solution allows you to effortlessly download multiple chat transcript archives.

Save time, gain insights, and take control of your communication data. Whether you're conducting analysis, maintaining records, or simply want a backup, our tool makes managing your chat history a breeze.

Key Features

Customize Date Range

Pinpoint exactly the conversations you need by selecting specific start and end dates. Whether you're looking for last week's team discussion or a client interaction from months ago, our date picker makes it easy.

Filters

Quickly find relevant conversations by agents, tags, or/and groups. Transform data into actionable intelligence for any size organization.

Benefits

Export Chats Transcripts

Export your chat transcripts to a CSV file, including post and pre-chat forms and custom variables.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Chats Transcripts Exporter.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.