Redbi Calculator

A versatile and intuitive calculator designed to help sales agents

Marketplace Description

Effortlessly manage calculations with this versatile and intuitive calculator. Designed for both personal and professional use, this tool allows you to configure tax rates, discounts, and percentages with ease. Whether you’re calculating sales pricing, applying discounts, or managing VAT, this calculator has you covered.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Tax and Percentage Configurations

Add and manage tax rates (e.g., VAT, GST) or percentages, with an option to include them in the final price.

  • Advanced Discount Calculations

Easily apply custom discounts or markups directly on the calculator.

  • Light and Dark Mode Compatibility

Switch seamlessly between themes for comfortable use in any environment.

  • Multiple Calculator Templates

Choose between basic arithmetic or advanced sales calculations.

  • Dynamic Memory Functions

Perform complex calculations with memory storage, recall, and adjustments.

  • Modern, User-Friendly Interface

A clean design makes it easy for anyone to use, whether for business or personal needs.

Perfect for businesses, freelancers, and individuals, this calculator simplifies complex pricing scenarios, saves time, and improves productivity. With its modern design and powerful features, it’s the only calculator you’ll ever need!

Key Features

Customizable Percentage Configurations

Configure tax rates, discounts, or commissions with precise percentages. Add multiple rates and toggle whether the percentage is included in the price.

Light and Dark Mode Support

Switch between light and dark modes effortlessly for a visually comfortable experience across different environments.

Flexible Pricing and Tax Settings

Tailor pricing based on specific requirements with easy-to-use fields for percentage and price adjustments.

Dynamic Templates

Choose from multiple calculator templates, such as a basic calculator for arithmetic operations or an advanced sales calculator for tax-inclusive calculations.

Advanced Mathematical Functions

Includes features like square roots, exponents, and percentage calculations for more complex financial computations.

Interactive Toggle Features

Enable or disable options like "Tax Included" or apply custom rates with just a click, ensuring a highly dynamic user experience.

Benefits

Time-Saving

Perform complex pricing and tax calculations in seconds, reducing manual effort and errors.

Advanced Discount and Percentage Calculations

Configure and apply discounts or markups with a user-friendly interface and perform quick percentage-based adjustments directly on the calculator.

Cross-Environment Compatibility

Dark and light modes cater to different lighting conditions, ensuring comfort for prolonged use.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact No-Code Venture. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Redbi Calculator.

