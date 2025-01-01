Redbi Calculator

Marketplace Description

Effortlessly manage calculations with this versatile and intuitive calculator. Designed for both personal and professional use, this tool allows you to configure tax rates, discounts, and percentages with ease. Whether you’re calculating sales pricing, applying discounts, or managing VAT, this calculator has you covered.

Key Features:

Customizable Tax and Percentage Configurations

Add and manage tax rates (e.g., VAT, GST) or percentages, with an option to include them in the final price.

Advanced Discount Calculations

Easily apply custom discounts or markups directly on the calculator.

Light and Dark Mode Compatibility

Switch seamlessly between themes for comfortable use in any environment.

Multiple Calculator Templates

Choose between basic arithmetic or advanced sales calculations.

Dynamic Memory Functions

Perform complex calculations with memory storage, recall, and adjustments.

Modern, User-Friendly Interface

A clean design makes it easy for anyone to use, whether for business or personal needs.

Perfect for businesses, freelancers, and individuals, this calculator simplifies complex pricing scenarios, saves time, and improves productivity. With its modern design and powerful features, it’s the only calculator you’ll ever need!