YouTube Video Sender

An all-in-one app to easily share YouTube videos with your customers during the chat. Each video is opened inside the Chat Widget, keeping all your customers on the page and allowing them to go back to the conversation in no time.

Explain what matters with ease

Videos are probably the easiest way to explain things to other people. Now you can use them in LiveChat as well! Answer all the most common questions, help customers understand your product, or explain how something works – you decide what's best for them.

Videos opened with one click

Using the Moments feature available in LiveChat, agents can send to customers cards created on your license with just one click. It takes no more for your customers to open them up. Once the card is sent, the only thing your customers have to do is to click on the button, and voila! The video will start playing automatically.

Your videos are always there

Cards with videos added to your LiveChat are available for the whole organization, so every agent can reuse the same cards whenever needed. That means you can prepare all the cards covering the most common questions, and your agents will be able to use them as soon as they're created. Sounds fun, right?

Create cards in seconds

Adding new cards is as simple as one-two-three! Click on the Add new card button, give the card a name, description, and a button title, and then paste a video link. You can see how your card will look in real-time using our "live configurator" feature. All set? Click the Add card button, and we'll take care of the rest – the image will be automatically updated, and the card will be ready to use by the whole organization.