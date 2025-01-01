YouTube Video Sender

Send YouTube videos in chat with a single click!

  • Easily explain what matters
  • Videos opened with one click
  • Videos are always there
  • Create cards in seconds
  • Send videos to your customers

An all-in-one app to easily share YouTube videos with your customers during the chat. Each video is opened inside the Chat Widget, keeping all your customers on the page and allowing them to go back to the conversation in no time.

Explain what matters with ease

Videos are probably the easiest way to explain things to other people. Now you can use them in LiveChat as well! Answer all the most common questions, help customers understand your product, or explain how something works – you decide what's best for them.

Videos opened with one click

Using the Moments feature available in LiveChat, agents can send to customers cards created on your license with just one click. It takes no more for your customers to open them up. Once the card is sent, the only thing your customers have to do is to click on the button, and voila! The video will start playing automatically.

Your videos are always there

Cards with videos added to your LiveChat are available for the whole organization, so every agent can reuse the same cards whenever needed. That means you can prepare all the cards covering the most common questions, and your agents will be able to use them as soon as they're created. Sounds fun, right?

Create cards in seconds

Adding new cards is as simple as one-two-three! Click on the Add new card button, give the card a name, description, and a button title, and then paste a video link. You can see how your card will look in real-time using our "live configurator" feature. All set? Click the Add card button, and we'll take care of the rest – the image will be automatically updated, and the card will be ready to use by the whole organization.

Key Features

▶️ Send videos in chats

YouTube Video Sender allows you to manage sending videos during the chat quickly. No more plain YouTube links – from now on, everything will take place right in the conversation.

✨ Use ready-to-send cards

Your agents don't have to configure the card before sending it. They will use cards created before, saving the time needed to send the card to the customer.

🤩 One-click usage

It takes one click for agents and customers to send and view the video. Once the customer ends watching the video, it can be closed with a single click as well.

🤝 Videos available for all agents

All cards with assigned videos are shared within the organization, so each agent can send any card whenever needed.

❤️ Favorite videos at hand

Your agents can easily mark their favorite videos and keep them in a separate tab, which makes it easier to find them during the chat.

🔎 Searching is simple and fast

If you need to find a specific card in the list, you can quickly look it up by the keywords from the card title.

Benefits

👍 Increase customer satisfaction

Typing a long explanation is as hard and time-consuming for your agents as it is for you customers to read it all. Eliminate this problem by sending an informative video, and keep both sides happy.

👋 Easily explain what matters

Watching videos to learn something is much easier than reading a block of text. In fact, it’s a preferred way of learning for many people. Share videos with your customers and break this communication barrier!

🙌 Improve customer engagement

Opening external links makes your customers leave the page, leading to an unwanted context switch, and interrupting the whole conversation. Videos sent with our app prevent that problem as the video plays right in the Chat Widget, keeping customers’ focus on the conversation.

🚀 Level up your customer support

Video explainers are an innovative way of sharing knowledge during a chat. Surprise your customers by providing them with a fresh approach.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Muka Studios. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of YouTube Video Sender.

