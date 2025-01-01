Private TODOs
Private chat to-dos using Microsoft TODO
This application allows you to create and manage your TODOs and Notes directly in LiveChat, connecting them with your customers and chats. You can quickly find all the TODOs connected to the currently viewed chat or customer. Application uses free Microsoft TODO (old Wunderlist) account (https://todo.microsoft.com) to safely keep and manage your TODO list. It keeps your TODOs as a separate list without touching your private lists so you can safely use your active Microsoft TODO account. "Private TODOs" doesn't keep any data. All data created and edited by this application is managed by Microsoft TODO. You can access and edit the data directly in the Microsoft TODO application too (https://to-do.live.com/tasks/).
Key Features
TODOs connected with customers and chats
Quick filtering by customer and chat
Fast TODOs search
Benefits
All customer and chat private notes in the LiveChat App
