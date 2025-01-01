EasyBot
Easy to configure, affordable bot for everyone
- Fifty free chats every month
- The ability to set up any bot in 5 minutes,
- And blocks to build almost every scenario
We have it all. What else does anyone need?
EasyBot is a perfect tool for businesses that don’t necessarily need complicated, hard-to-configure, and often quite expensive bots. Unlike other bots, it's easy to configure, affordable and doesn't require extensive technical knowledge. With its help, you can handle the most frequent cases, such as welcome or out-of-office messages, or create your scenario for the talk.
Set a greeting that your customers will see the moment they send you a message while waiting on the agent, inform your customers about your GDPR, create surveys, or collect contacts from the customers who contacted you outside of working hours.
You can also tag specific chats, send files to your customers, or command your bot to wait for their response to create more natural conversations. What's more, you won’t pay anything for the first 50 chats per month, so the only thing that stops you from designing engaging and effective communication is now your imagination ;).
Try EasyBot today and discover how simplicity meets functionality in the world of chatbots!
Key Features
Blocks for all scenarios
Easy to manage
Prefilled templates
Benefits
Blocks that you can drag & drop
Fast to design
Easy-to-configure
User- and budget-friendly
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Integrations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of EasyBot.