Easy to configure, affordable bot for everyone

Developed by LiveChat Integrations
Works with LiveChat
  • Setup bot in 5 minutes
  • Predefined templates
  • Spend smart
  • Fifty free chats every month
  • The ability to set up any bot in 5 minutes,
  • And blocks to build almost every scenario

We have it all. What else does anyone need?

EasyBot is a perfect tool for businesses that don’t necessarily need complicated, hard-to-configure, and often quite expensive bots. Unlike other bots, it's easy to configure, affordable and doesn't require extensive technical knowledge. With its help, you can handle the most frequent cases, such as welcome or out-of-office messages, or create your scenario for the talk.

Set a greeting that your customers will see the moment they send you a message while waiting on the agent, inform your customers about your GDPR, create surveys, or collect contacts from the customers who contacted you outside of working hours.

You can also tag specific chats, send files to your customers, or command your bot to wait for their response to create more natural conversations. What's more, you won’t pay anything for the first 50 chats per month, so the only thing that stops you from designing engaging and effective communication is now your imagination ;).

Try EasyBot today and discover how simplicity meets functionality in the world of chatbots!

Key Features

Blocks for all scenarios

With a wide range of EasyBot blocks, you have the power to easily design almost any conversation scenario, giving you full control over your communication needs.

Easy to manage

You can assign your bots to a specific group so only selected agents handling a given chat can see and use it.

Prefilled templates

Choose from various templates to jumpstart your chat scenario, making customization a breeze.

Benefits

Blocks that you can drag & drop

Set the desired path, quickly changing the order of elements and adding additional elements in one move.

Fast to design

Use a prefilled template to save time, or modify it how you want.

Easy-to-configure

You can set up your bot by dragging selected blocks and placing them in the desired order instead of planning complicated paths.

User- and budget-friendly

EasyBot is much cheaper than other chatbots, and the first 50 chats every month are free, so you can try it for free.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

