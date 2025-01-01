Fifty free chats every month

every month The ability to set up any bot in 5 minutes ,

, And blocks to build almost every scenario

We have it all. What else does anyone need?

EasyBot is a perfect tool for businesses that don’t necessarily need complicated, hard-to-configure, and often quite expensive bots. Unlike other bots, it's easy to configure, affordable and doesn't require extensive technical knowledge. With its help, you can handle the most frequent cases, such as welcome or out-of-office messages, or create your scenario for the talk.

Set a greeting that your customers will see the moment they send you a message while waiting on the agent, inform your customers about your GDPR, create surveys, or collect contacts from the customers who contacted you outside of working hours.

You can also tag specific chats, send files to your customers, or command your bot to wait for their response to create more natural conversations. What's more, you won’t pay anything for the first 50 chats per month, so the only thing that stops you from designing engaging and effective communication is now your imagination ;).

Try EasyBot today and discover how simplicity meets functionality in the world of chatbots!