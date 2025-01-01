Agent Activity Report
Measure your agents' activity and manage their work more efficiently
$7 / mo, per agent
Developed by Text
Works with LiveChat
Track when your agents log in, start accepting chats, change their status, and go offline throughout their shift each day.
This report is particularly useful when you want to stay in control of what your agents do at work and to spot possible work avoidance.
Key Features
See only the information you need
All reports can be filtered to show results for specific conditions making data analysis easier.
Create custom reports
All reports can be saved to a CSV file.
Benefits
Track and manage employee hours
Use the Agent Activity Report to see when and for how long your agents were chatting.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Agent Activity Report.