Agent Activity Report

Agent Activity Report

Measure your agents' activity and manage their work more efficiently

$7 / mo, per agent
Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • Agent Activity Report
  • Agent Activity Report - filters

Track when your agents log in, start accepting chats, change their status, and go offline throughout their shift each day.

This report is particularly useful when you want to stay in control of what your agents do at work and to spot possible work avoidance.

Key Features

See only the information you need

All reports can be filtered to show results for specific conditions making data analysis easier.

Create custom reports

All reports can be saved to a CSV file.

Benefits

Track and manage employee hours

Use the Agent Activity Report to see when and for how long your agents were chatting.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Agent Activity Report.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.