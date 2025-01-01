Iceland Authentication

Rafræn auðkenning í gegnum LiveChat.

Stafvæðing afgreiðslu- og þjónustuferla hefur þróast hratt á örfáum árum. Covid hefur líka hjálpað til. Fyrirtæki og stofnanir hafa þurft að aðlagast mjög hratt breyttum aðstæðum og kröfum viðskiptavina, og mörg nýtt tækifærið til að stafvæða ýmis konar þjónustu og afgreiðsluferli í gegnum veflausnir - til dæmis netspjall.

Til að veita örugga og persónulega þjónustu í gegnum netspjall er í raun aðeins ein leið fær: Auðkenning með rafrænum skilríkjum á meðan á spjallinu stendur.

Authenticating Icelandic Nationals via LiveChat.

Digitization of delivery and service processes has developed rapidly in just a few years. Covid was one of the reasons for that. Companies and organizations were forced to adapt very quickly to changing conditions and customer requirements. Many of them have taken the opportunity to automate various services and service processes through web solutions, for example, online chats. As a result, the need for providing a secure and personalized service when using online chat has appeared.

Authentication with electronic credentials while using chat is a perfect solution to that because it will ensure your clients that their safety is being taken care of.