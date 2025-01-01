Super Agent
Multi-chat and team communication in one place.
Super Agent is fully free for new users until further notice. Any payments in the future will not happen without your explicit agreement.
Team chat functionality will be available soon. Stay tuned!
Answer your chats even faster and collaborate with your team in real time.
Super Agent empowers you to answer all ongoing conversations on a single screen without the need to switch between them. It also enables instant one-on-one communication with teammates [soon]. Whether you're resolving a customer issue or coordinating with your team, Super Agent has you covered.
Why Super Agent?
- Multitask effortlessly: Manage multiple chats simultaneously and ensure no customer is left waiting.
- [soon] Team collaboration: Chat with teammates directly within the app to share updates or seek assistance without needing external tools.
- Efficiency at its peak: See new chats and messages instantly, invite any waiting customers from the queue, prioritize with sneak peek functionality, and reply using canned responses.
Key Features
See all of your ongoing chats at once
Keep your finger on the pulse
See what customers are writing before sending messages
Reply even faster
Jump to standard chat view
See the delivery status of agent's and customer's messages
Team chat [soon]
Report better with tags
See the survey results immediately
Queue monitoring
Benefits
🖥 See all your chats at once
📈 Increase your efficiency
🏃♂️ Handle more chats at the same time
💬 Use an interface you know and love
🔗 Enhanced customer journey tracking
↔️ Connect with other agents
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact .BespokeChat. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Super Agent.