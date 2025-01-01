Super Agent

Super Agent

Multi-chat and team communication in one place.

Developed by .BespokeChat
Works with   LiveChat
  • Super Agent
  • Testimonial
  • Use canned responses
  • See all your active chats
  • No ongoing chats

Super Agent is fully free for new users until further notice. Any payments in the future will not happen without your explicit agreement.

Team chat functionality will be available soon. Stay tuned!

Answer your chats even faster and collaborate with your team in real time.

Super Agent empowers you to answer all ongoing conversations on a single screen without the need to switch between them. It also enables instant one-on-one communication with teammates [soon]. Whether you're resolving a customer issue or coordinating with your team, Super Agent has you covered.

Why Super Agent?

  • Multitask effortlessly: Manage multiple chats simultaneously and ensure no customer is left waiting.
  • [soon] Team collaboration: Chat with teammates directly within the app to share updates or seek assistance without needing external tools.
  • Efficiency at its peak: See new chats and messages instantly, invite any waiting customers from the queue, prioritize with sneak peek functionality, and reply using canned responses.

Key Features

See all of your ongoing chats at once

No more need for switching between chats. See up to 8 chats at one divided screen or use the "show more chats" switch to see even more of them.

Keep your finger on the pulse

The automatic appearance of incoming chats makes there's no need to switch between ongoing and new conversations. Now you can now see them all in one place.

See what customers are writing before sending messages

You are going to see what a customer is about to write thanks to sneak peek functionality. Organize your workload better by the following sneak peek in multiple chats at once.

Reply even faster

You can use your set of canned responses as you use them in the LiveChat app. To do it, just use your mouse or a keyboard by inserting "#" anytime in the chat.

Jump to standard chat view

If needed - click on the chat window header to instantly jump to the standard LiveChat view of a chat.

See the delivery status of agent's and customer's messages

You can see if the message was delivered or read on the other side of the chat.

Team chat [soon]

Chat with teammates directly within the app to share updates or seek assistance without needing external tools.

Report better with tags

Add tags to your chats and give them the context you need. You’ll always know what your customers talk about and what problems they face.

See the survey results immediately

The customer's answers to the pre-chat and post-chat surveys are visible right inside the conversation.

Queue monitoring

You will be notified within the app about customers queueing so you can invite them to a conversation—all without leaving the app.

Benefits

🖥 See all your chats at once

See all your chats with customers and internal chats with your team members on a single screen.

📈 Increase your efficiency

Save time you need for switching between chats to answer your customers.

🏃‍♂️ Handle more chats at the same time

Saved time and better workload organization will allow you to chat with even more people.

💬 Use an interface you know and love

Chat conversations visible in the smaller version of the divided Super Agent's screen look just the same as in the standard LiveChat view. Take advantage of the sneak peek, canned responses, and other functionalities you love to use in LiveChat.

🔗 Enhanced customer journey tracking

Elevate your customers' experience by providing support with outstanding precision. Receive in-chat, easy-to-follow hyperlink information each time the customer clicks a link on your website.

↔️ Connect with other agents

Collaborate seamlessly with your team without losing track of your chats.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact .BespokeChat. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Super Agent.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.