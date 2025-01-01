Super Agent is fully free for new users until further notice. Any payments in the future will not happen without your explicit agreement.

Team chat functionality will be available soon. Stay tuned!

Answer your chats even faster and collaborate with your team in real time.

Super Agent empowers you to answer all ongoing conversations on a single screen without the need to switch between them. It also enables instant one-on-one communication with teammates [soon]. Whether you're resolving a customer issue or coordinating with your team, Super Agent has you covered.

Why Super Agent?