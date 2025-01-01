The Mixpanel integration enables you to monitor and record LiveChat-related events using your Mixpanel account. You can have an eye on such things as displayed pre-chat & post-chat surveys or ticket forms. Easily find out names and emails of visitors who contacted you via chat and stay informed every time a personal greeting has been displayed. From now on, you won't miss the slightest bit of information.

Mixpanel is a visitor tracking analytics solution that delivers reliable customer behavior analytics for web and mobile apps. Its great advantage is the simplicity of use and a straightforward user dashboard.

What's more, the tool measures visitor engagement within the site in real-time and allows you to monitor it using a straightforward dashboard. Thanks to Mixpanel, you will be able to track all movement views, shares, and purchases made by visitors.

Apart from tracking, the software enables you to drill-down further into your analytics and ask more specific questions about your customers. It also comes with A/B testing, notifications, and mobile surveys. To add to this, by using this tool, you can find out what features your users love, how to get more customers and finally, how to engage more deeply with the ones you have.