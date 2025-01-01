Mixpanel

Monitor LiveChat events using Mixpanel.

The Mixpanel integration enables you to monitor and record LiveChat-related events using your Mixpanel account. You can have an eye on such things as displayed pre-chat & post-chat surveys or ticket forms. Easily find out names and emails of visitors who contacted you via chat and stay informed every time a personal greeting has been displayed. From now on, you won't miss the slightest bit of information.

Mixpanel is a visitor tracking analytics solution that delivers reliable customer behavior analytics for web and mobile apps. Its great advantage is the simplicity of use and a straightforward user dashboard.

What's more, the tool measures visitor engagement within the site in real-time and allows you to monitor it using a straightforward dashboard. Thanks to Mixpanel, you will be able to track all movement views, shares, and purchases made by visitors.

Apart from tracking, the software enables you to drill-down further into your analytics and ask more specific questions about your customers. It also comes with A/B testing, notifications, and mobile surveys. To add to this, by using this tool, you can find out what features your users love, how to get more customers and finally, how to engage more deeply with the ones you have.

Key Features

Record all of your LiveChat-related events

Integrate LiveChat with Mixpanel and record all of your LiveChat-related events! Keep track of every greeting, pre-chat survey and the chat itself under one and neatly organized Mixpanel dashboard.

Check with whom your customers have spoken with

LiveChat for Mixpanel allows you to see which agent has taken care of your customer during a chat. What's more, data left by your customer in the pre-chat survey will also be attached to the Mixpanel report.

Dead-easy installation process

Usually, we don't use this phrase, but this time, when we say that the installation process is dead easy, we mean it. All that it takes is a single click of a button – that what it takes to integrate LiveChat with Mixpanel.

Benefits

Combine customer data with live chat to generate a sale

Integrate Mixpanel with LiveChat to understand what led your visitor to chat. Use that knowledge to make a positive impact on your bottom line.

Reduce the time you spend collecting the customer data

With LiveChat comes tons of customer data — the pre-chat survey collects contact details, chat transcripts give powerful sales insights, and the post-chat survey can be used to gather feedback.

Differentiate yourself from the competition

A competitive advantage can be obtained by managing your products more efficiently and having good relationships with customers. With LiveChat, you can communicate with your customers in a channel they prefer while providing a superior customer experience.

