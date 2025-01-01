AutoTagger x Spam Detector

Streamline your customer support workflow with intelligent chat tagging. Our application automatically analyzes and categorizes your support conversations in real-time, eliminating the need for manual tagging and saving your agents valuable time.

Key Features

Automated chats analysis and tagging

Through advanced contextual scanning, our AI evaluates each message within its full conversational context to make precise tagging decisions, ensuring accurate chat categorization.

Multiple Automations

Our AI engine simultaneously analyzes conversations for multiple relevant tags, ensuring comprehensive categorization in a single pass. The system continuously monitors chats and can append additional tags as conversations evolve.

Spam detection

The system can autonomously identify and tag spam conversations, with the option to automatically close them, protecting your agents' time and streamlining workflow efficiency.

Reports

Monitor your AI automation metrics to optimize tagging strategies and enhance future workflow efficiency.

Benefits

Free 100 chats scanning

Test our solution with no commitment - your first 100 chat scans are on us, allowing you to experience the full power of AI-driven tagging firsthand.

Never miss a tag

Our AI consistently validates each chat for relevant tags, eliminating missed categorizations and ensuring every business opportunity is properly tracked and organized.

