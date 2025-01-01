Queue priorities

Queue priorities

Manage customer support by setting group priorities in your queue, ensuring faster response times for key user segments

$3 / mo, per agent
Developed by Tweak Chat
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

Enhance your customer support efficiency with Group Priority Management. This application allows you to strategically assign queue priorities to different user groups, ensuring that critical inquiries are addressed with the urgency they require.

Key Features

Priority Assignment

Allocate priorities to user groups based on your business needs, ensuring vital segments receive timely support

Intelligent Routing

Utilize advanced Routing Rules to categorize customers by website URL, domain, or country, facilitating a more organized and efficient queue management system

Benefits

Efficient Queue Management

Streamline your support queue by managing user groups more effectively, allowing your team to focus on high-priority tasks

Increased Customer Satisfaction

Ensure that high-priority inquiries are dealt with promptly, leading to happier customers and improved service quality

Customized Support

Tailor your customer support approach to meet the unique needs of your user base, enhancing the support experience

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Tweak Chat. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Queue priorities.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.