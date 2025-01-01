Surveys

Seamlessly create, distribute, and analyze surveys, gathering valuable insights to make informed decisions.

$2.50 / mo, per agent
Developed by freelancer
Works with   LiveChat
  • Survey sandbox
  • Survey via chat
  • Embedded survey
  • Browse the feedback
  • Export to CSV

Increase the power of your customer service by installing Surveys.

Build your own custom surveys using ? text answer, ? single/multi-choice, ? or score field. (? Pssst! A selection field for a large number of answers is coming soon.)

Then, you can send the surveys to the customers directly in the Chat Widget, LiveChat Greeting, or even ChatBot Scenario.

Finally, review the results of your surveys.

But first, make sure to check out the Surveys Guide!

Key Features

Build your own survey

Create surveys containing questions addressed to your customers.

Keep your surveys organized

Manage your existing surveys. It's up to you to decide which survey will be sent to each customer the agents chat with.

Analyze the results

You'll get access to reports in the form of statistics or detailed customer responses.

Embed Survey in the ChatBot

Use ChatBot to take the weight off the shoulders of your agents and automate the feedback collection process!

Use Surveys within the LiveChat Greetings

Greetings are a wonderful feature for customer engagement. Use it to ask them questions in the survey!

Benefits

Receive feedback from your customers

Do you want to know your customer's opinion on a particular topic? Surveys allow you to get an answer to every important question.

Collect customers data

If you want to get the customer's contact details after chatting, all you have to do is prepare a specific survey and send it to the customer.

Check your company's Network Promoter Score

Use the Score question in Surveys to quickly create an NPS survey and measure that valuable metric.

