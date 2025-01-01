Surveys
Seamlessly create, distribute, and analyze surveys, gathering valuable insights to make informed decisions.
Increase the power of your customer service by installing Surveys.
Build your own custom surveys using ? text answer, ? single/multi-choice, ? or score field. (? Pssst! A selection field for a large number of answers is coming soon.)
Then, you can send the surveys to the customers directly in the Chat Widget, LiveChat Greeting, or even ChatBot Scenario.
Finally, review the results of your surveys.
But first, make sure to check out the Surveys Guide!
Key Features
Build your own survey
Keep your surveys organized
Analyze the results
Embed Survey in the ChatBot
Use Surveys within the LiveChat Greetings
Benefits
Receive feedback from your customers
Collect customers data
Check your company's Network Promoter Score
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact freelancer. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Surveys.