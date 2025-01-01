Currencies

Introducing Currencies - the ultimate currency conversion integration now available on LiveChat!

Whether you're a small business or a large corporation, Currencies makes currency conversions easy and convenient. With over 170 currencies to choose from, you can easily calculate exchange rates in real-time, saving you and your employees time and effort.

Currencies is designed with businesses in mind. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive design make it easy to add or remove currencies as your needs change. And with automatic updates, you can always be sure that you have the latest and most accurate information.

Stay ahead of the competition and make informed decisions with Currencies. Try it out now and see how much more efficient your team can be!

Key Features

Over 170 currencies available for conversion

Having access to an international currency conversion feature with more than 170 available currencies is an absolute must.

Real-time exchange rates for accurate calculations

You can easily convert between different currencies in real-time and make informed decisions.

User-friendly interface for easy use

Currencies app offers a simple and straightforward currency conversion feature that makes it easier than ever!

Customizable currency list to fit your needs

With its customisable currency list, you can tailor the app to fit your specific needs.

Automatic updates for the latest exchange rates

You won't have to worry about missing out on great deals due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Benefits

Increased efficiency

Save time and reduce errors with quick and easy currency conversions.

Better decision-making

Stay on top of the latest exchange rates and make informed decisions for your business.

Global accessibility

Reach a wider audience and conduct business with ease in multiple currencies.

Enhanced customer experience

Provide quick and accurate currency conversions for customers to improve their experience with your business.

Seamless integration

Currencies integrates seamlessly with LiveChat for a streamlined user experience.

