The WHMCS integration allows you to add LiveChat to your website as well as save and store chat transcripts as tickets in WHMCS. Thanks to it, you can keep all your support communication in one place.

WHMCS is a is the web hosting management and billing software that automates plenty of aspects such as billing, domain reselling or provisioning. It enables companies to provide various payment gateways: Paypal, Sage Pay, and Quantum Gateway. Also, it lets you generate custom invoices, payment reminders or notifications.

WHMCS takes care of setting up of services, suspension of account for non-payment, welcome emails and password changes. Apart from hosting management, WHMCS provides domain solutions such as purchases, automatic registration, availability checking, WHOIS information, locking and syncing.

What's more, the solution lets you check the health of your business through reporting and statistics modules (where you can check payments, income, and ticket ratings).