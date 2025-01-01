WHMCS

WHMCS

Chat with visitors on your WHMCS site and convert them into customers.

Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • WHMCS integration
  • WHMCS dashboard

The WHMCS integration allows you to add LiveChat to your website as well as save and store chat transcripts as tickets in WHMCS. Thanks to it, you can keep all your support communication in one place.

WHMCS is a is the web hosting management and billing software that automates plenty of aspects such as billing, domain reselling or provisioning. It enables companies to provide various payment gateways: Paypal, Sage Pay, and Quantum Gateway. Also, it lets you generate custom invoices, payment reminders or notifications.

WHMCS takes care of setting up of services, suspension of account for non-payment, welcome emails and password changes. Apart from hosting management, WHMCS provides domain solutions such as purchases, automatic registration, availability checking, WHOIS information, locking and syncing.

What's more, the solution lets you check the health of your business through reporting and statistics modules (where you can check payments, income, and ticket ratings).

Key Features

Native integration

Now you can integrate WHMCS with LiveChat with our dedicate plugin – no need to dibble in code or any kind of advanced configuration. To ease things up even further, we provide you with a step-by-step tutorial, guiding you through the entire integration process. We like to keep things easy!

Save your chats as tickets

You can not only add a chat to your website but also save all your chats as tickets! With just a few easy steps, all of your conversations with customers will be easily accessible within your WHMCS.

Benefits

Offer immediate access to help

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

Maximize conversion on your website with LiveChat

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Improve customer service and loyalty

With live chat, you can have a direct contact with customers that allows you to maintain and improve loyalty to your brand.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of WHMCS.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.