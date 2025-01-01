Callzz
Great customer communications with multi-channel approach
Callzz is an easy, flexible and useful solution for LiveChat users to simplify the business-customer relationships with multi-channel approach.
The integration of three features (audio call, video call and screensharing) in one app improves support, drives sales and builds an optimal customer experience with secure connection.
Fully digital and free audio and video calls help you provide more personal connection with the customer and reduce the time you spend on customer service.
Use screensharing to help the customer in situations where you need better visualization.
All of these features are supported by most browsers and do not require any additional software to be downloaded or installed.
While using Callzz, your team has full control of who and when is provided with the possibility to have an audio/video call or use screensharing feature. You can either send a call or screensharing link to the customer or decide and provide their chat window with the call and screensharing buttons.
Callzz - a three-in-one feature for them who believe that communication is the most important pillar of customer relations.
Key Features
Easy to install
The great news is, you don’t need to buy and install loads of different solutions to offer multiple channels.
One click to install Callzz and start using all of three features (audio call, video call, screensharing), directly from the LiveChat Widget.
Free worldwide
All the features of Callzz are fully digital. No need to download or install any software for the customer, no need to have a phone number.
Calls are completely free for customers regardless of their geographic location.
Three features - one chat window
Audio call
Video call
Screensharing
Browser friendly
Audio/video calls are supported by Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, iOS and Android Chrome.
You can share your screen in Chrome, Firefox and Safari.
Boost sales/Save time
Benefits
For your company
- High customer satisfaction rates
- Increased sales
For your customers
- Opportunity to choose between multi channels
- Free calls
- Immediate help
For your team
- Save time
- Provide amazing customer experience
