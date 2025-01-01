Callzz

Callzz

Great customer communications with multi-channel approach

$10 / mo, per agent
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

Callzz is an easy, flexible and useful solution for LiveChat users to simplify the business-customer relationships with multi-channel approach.

The integration of three features (audio call, video call and screensharing) in one app improves support, drives sales and builds an optimal customer experience with secure connection.

Fully digital and free audio and video calls help you provide more personal connection with the customer and reduce the time you spend on customer service.

Use screensharing to help the customer in situations where you need better visualization.

All of these features are supported by most browsers and do not require any additional software to be downloaded or installed.

While using Callzz, your team has full control of who and when is provided with the possibility to have an audio/video call or use screensharing feature. You can either send a call or screensharing link to the customer or decide and provide their chat window with the call and screensharing buttons.

Callzz - a three-in-one feature for them who believe that communication is the most important pillar of customer relations.

Key Features

Easy to install

The great news is, you don’t need to buy and install loads of different solutions to offer multiple channels.

One click to install Callzz and start using all of three features (audio call, video call, screensharing), directly from the LiveChat Widget.

Free worldwide

All the features of Callzz are fully digital. No need to download or install any software for the customer, no need to have a phone number.

Calls are completely free for customers regardless of their geographic location.

Three features - one chat window

No need to navigate between windows and pages. By installing Callzz, all of its three features can be used right from the chat window. A click-to-call button means customers can engage in an audio/video call with an agent directly through the website.

Audio call

Audio calls are ideal for dealing with customer’s urgent enquiries. Audio calls are a tried and tested customer contact channel with proven success as both the team and a customer can have an effective dialogue back and forth, and quickly find a common ground where the problem can be solved.

Video call

The main use of a video call is to deliver in-person customer support remotely. Video call has allowed businesses that rely on face-to-face contact to provide the same customer experience online.

Screensharing

Screensharing is a great and powerful feature when you need to show or see, not just tell and listen. For example, if a customer is having trouble navigating through your website or filling out a certain form, screensharing can be used to show the customer exactly what they need to do.

Browser friendly

Audio/video calls are supported by Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, iOS and Android Chrome.

You can share your screen in Chrome, Firefox and Safari.

Boost sales/Save time

The future of customer communication lies in a multi-channel approach. Callzz combines all of the most important communication channels in one widget. This is what helps you to deliver the best online customer experience, save your agents’ time and boost sales.

Benefits

For your company

  • High customer satisfaction rates
  • Increased sales

For your customers

  • Opportunity to choose between multi channels
  • Free calls
  • Immediate help

For your team

  • Save time
  • Provide amazing customer experience

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.