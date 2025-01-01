Callzz is an easy, flexible and useful solution for LiveChat users to simplify the business-customer relationships with multi-channel approach.

The integration of three features (audio call, video call and screensharing) in one app improves support, drives sales and builds an optimal customer experience with secure connection.

Fully digital and free audio and video calls help you provide more personal connection with the customer and reduce the time you spend on customer service.

Use screensharing to help the customer in situations where you need better visualization.

All of these features are supported by most browsers and do not require any additional software to be downloaded or installed.

While using Callzz, your team has full control of who and when is provided with the possibility to have an audio/video call or use screensharing feature. You can either send a call or screensharing link to the customer or decide and provide their chat window with the call and screensharing buttons.

Callzz - a three-in-one feature for them who believe that communication is the most important pillar of customer relations.