Chat Duration Report

Check the average chat duration for individual agents, and compare it with the team average to find the agents who should improve their performance.

When comparing the average time between agents, remember that chat duration depends on the subject and complexity of the case. You can filter the report using groups and tags to find an average that the agents can be compared to.

With this data, you can see which agents should speed up their work to help more customers during the day as well as who should slow down a bit and focus on solving problems more thoroughly.