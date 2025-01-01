ActiveCampaign

Integrate LiveChat with ActiveCampaign to easily add emails of your chat visitors to the ActiveCampaign list. Thanks to it, you are given an opportunity to create a targeted campaign for customers who chatted with you.

ActiveCampaign is an all-in-one marketing platform for businesses. It offers a set of tools designed to help small to medium-sized organizations acquire, retain, and engage their customers.

The tool helps you find out more information about your contacts, lets you create emails and supports social media marketing. What's more, ActiveCampaign automates marketing and sales through marketing workflows and follow-up sequences, while also tracking behavior in multiple marketing channels.

ActiveCampaign has a drag-and-drop email designer interface, along with free templates and image hosting. Once contacts have been uploaded to ActiveCampaign, the platform makes it easy to segment those contacts into individual lists. On top of that, the solution comes with such features as email split-testing, smart autoresponders, event tracking and the API.

Key Features

Seamless implementation

With our dedicated LiveChat plugin and user-friendly tutorial, you're only minutes away from automating your newsletter campaigns! Integrate LiveChat with ActiveCampaign and gather new subscribers straight from your chat.

Automate your newsletter campaigns

Every time a visitor writes their email in the pre-chat survey, the new contact will be added to your ActiveCampaign list. Thanks to it your subscribers list will grow faster than ever before.

Benefits

Improve brand loyalty after a chat ends

This integration offers an easy way to follow up with a customer with a giveaway to continue to build customer loyalty.

Build more targeted follow-ups

With LiveChat comes tons of customer data — the pre-chat survey collects contact details, chat transcripts give powerful sales insights, and the post-chat survey can be used to gather feedback.

Increase effectiveness of your marketing campaigns

Add a new contact in ActiveCampaign when a chat ends. It's a perfect way to gain new subscribers and extend your email campaigns reach.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of ActiveCampaign.

