Giphy for LiveChat brings the worlds most popular library of gifs to your chat. Gifs are a great way to make conversations feel personal, fun, and customized to your users. Simply search for a term or phrase, select the gif that best suits your chat, and click send. It is that easy to make your customers have a better chat experience.

There is also an in-app upgrade to allow your agents to save their favorites gifs. Favorite gifs mean that it is quicker and easier for your agents to engage with customers.