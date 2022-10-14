Giphy for LiveChat

Adding the largest library of gifs to LiveChat

Giphy for LiveChat brings the worlds most popular library of gifs to your chat. Gifs are a great way to make conversations feel personal, fun, and customized to your users. Simply search for a term or phrase, select the gif that best suits your chat, and click send. It is that easy to make your customers have a better chat experience.

There is also an in-app upgrade to allow your agents to save their favorites gifs. Favorite gifs mean that it is quicker and easier for your agents to engage with customers.

Key Features

Large library of gifs

Giphy is the largest and most popular gif website in the world with new gifs constantly being added. Giphy for LiveChat includes infinite scrolling so you can use the extent of gifs to their full potential.

Search for the right gif

With the built-in search functionality, finding the perfect gif is easy.

Easy to use

Sending a gif is two clicks away.

Save your favorite gifs

With the ability to save your favorite gifs, providing a fun customer interaction is quick and easy.

Benefits

Create a better customer experience

Using gifs makes a conversation feel more fun, personal, and unique for your customers.

Make chatting more fun

Searching and finding the right gif for a conversation is fun for your agents and the responses are fun for your customers.

What's new

[2.0.0] - 2023-10-23

An in-app upgrade has been released that allows agents to save their favorite gifs.

[1.0.0] - 2022-10-14

Application has been released.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Roam Tools. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Giphy for LiveChat.

