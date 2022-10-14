Giphy for LiveChat
Adding the largest library of gifs to LiveChat
Giphy for LiveChat brings the worlds most popular library of gifs to your chat. Gifs are a great way to make conversations feel personal, fun, and customized to your users. Simply search for a term or phrase, select the gif that best suits your chat, and click send. It is that easy to make your customers have a better chat experience.
There is also an in-app upgrade to allow your agents to save their favorites gifs. Favorite gifs mean that it is quicker and easier for your agents to engage with customers.
Key Features
Large library of gifs
Search for the right gif
With the built-in search functionality, finding the perfect gif is easy.
Easy to use
Save your favorite gifs
Benefits
Create a better customer experience
Using gifs makes a conversation feel more fun, personal, and unique for your customers.
Make chatting more fun
What's new
[2.0.0] - 2023-10-23
An in-app upgrade has been released that allows agents to save their favorite gifs.
[1.0.0] - 2022-10-14
Application has been released.
