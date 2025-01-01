Staffing Prediction Report

Staffing Prediction Report

Check the predicted workload and schedule shifts with ease

Use this report to see how many agents you need to respond to chats efficiently. The report takes into account the number of chats and the concurrent chat limit of your agents. It also shows how many agents you need each day at specific hours.

Thanks to this report, you'll be able to quickly check if there's a need to increase or decrease the number of customer service agents in your team. If you have too few agents, your customers will have to wait longer for a reply, which will decrease the overall customer satisfaction.

Key Features

See only the information you need

All reports can be filtered to show results for specific conditions making data analysis easier.

Create custom reports

All reports can be saved to a CSV file.

Benefits

Schedule shifts with ease

Use the staffing prediction report to check how many agents you’ll need to cover chats next week.

