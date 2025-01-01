Staffing Prediction Report

Use this report to see how many agents you need to respond to chats efficiently. The report takes into account the number of chats and the concurrent chat limit of your agents. It also shows how many agents you need each day at specific hours.

Thanks to this report, you'll be able to quickly check if there's a need to increase or decrease the number of customer service agents in your team. If you have too few agents, your customers will have to wait longer for a reply, which will decrease the overall customer satisfaction.