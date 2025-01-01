Google Hangouts Meet
Jump on a video call right from the chat and investigate the problems in detail.
Some things need to be talked through. Use our Google Hangouts Meet integration to discuss your problems on a call instead of chatting endlessly.
With the Google Meet integration, you can easily create and share a meeting link right in the Agent App while chatting with your customers.
The integration is using Google Calendar to manage the meetings you create. It comes in particularly handy when you want to track and edit them within the/your Google account. Your other agents can quickly preview their colleagues’ calendars and check who is on a call.
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.