Jump on a video call right from the chat and investigate the problems in detail.

  • Additional settings for the meeting
  • Customer requested a video call
  • Agent created a meeting and sent invitation
  • Customer received the invitation and is ready to join

Some things need to be talked through. Use our Google Hangouts Meet integration to discuss your problems on a call instead of chatting endlessly.

With the Google Meet integration, you can easily create and share a meeting link right in the Agent App while chatting with your customers.

The integration is using Google Calendar to manage the meetings you create. It comes in particularly handy when you want to track and edit them within the/your Google account. Your other agents can quickly preview their colleagues’ calendars and check who is on a call.

Key Features

Simple Installation

A few clicks and you're ready to go! Start inviting your potential leads and customers to video meetings.

Track Your Agents

Thanks to the Google Calendar integration, you can check who's busy participating in a call and who's available.

Resolve Urgent Problems

By jumping on a video call, you can help your customers solve their bugs and issues much more quickly.

Benefits

Extra Care

Who doesn’t like a little extra care? Video calls help solve your customers’ issues more efficiently and can improve their satisfaction.

Try it for free

You can install this app for free in 3 days trial! Price after the trial is only $1/month

