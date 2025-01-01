Some things need to be talked through. Use our Google Hangouts Meet integration to discuss your problems on a call instead of chatting endlessly.

With the Google Meet integration, you can easily create and share a meeting link right in the Agent App while chatting with your customers.

The integration is using Google Calendar to manage the meetings you create. It comes in particularly handy when you want to track and edit them within the/your Google account. Your other agents can quickly preview their colleagues’ calendars and check who is on a call.