Supervisor
Supervise chats effortlessly
How does it work?
After installing the app on LiveChat Marketplace, open a list of agents in the Supervisor app and select agents you want to supervise.
You will be added as a supervisor to all current and future chats of selected agents.
Key Features
Simplify onboarding sessions
With the possibility to supervise all of the agent’s chats with just one click, you can forget about constantly monitoring the Traffic section and significantly improve work efficiency.
Seamless training
Just pick an agent you want to supervise. The app will automatically add you as a supervisor to all their chats.
Benefits
Supervise Agents
All chats received by agents are automatically displayed to the supervisor. No need to monitor and manually pick chats via the Traffic section
Supervise Groups
With the possibility to supervise Groups, Supervisor can easily view all chats ongoing in groups of their choice.
What's new
Added support of "Access restriction" (security settings)
