Supervise chats effortlessly

How does it work?

After installing the app on LiveChat Marketplace, open a list of agents in the Supervisor app and select agents you want to supervise.

You will be added as a supervisor to all current and future chats of selected agents.

Key Features

Simplify onboarding sessions

With the possibility to supervise all of the agent’s chats with just one click, you can forget about constantly monitoring the Traffic section and significantly improve work efficiency.

Seamless training

Just pick an agent you want to supervise. The app will automatically add you as a supervisor to all their chats.

Benefits

Supervise Agents

All chats received by agents are automatically displayed to the supervisor. No need to monitor and manually pick chats via the Traffic section

Supervise Groups

With the possibility to supervise Groups, Supervisor can easily view all chats ongoing in groups of their choice.

What's new

Added support of "Access restriction" (security settings)

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact FEDYK sp. z o. o.. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Supervisor.

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

