Places is all about letting people know where your business is. Increase your walk-ins by sharing your business' physical locations in a way your leads & customers can use.

Share a beautiful location card of your office or store along with a Google Map link - useful for directions, sharing with others, and bookmarking for future reference.

All these are set up easily through an immersive and well-designed process, where the agents have minimal error margin. The Places app makes sure agents communicate locations the way it's meant to.

Key Features

Places works right where the action happens

Agents will not lose focus or switch context. Places is a message box application - works exactly where chats takes place.

Can work with tons of locations

Integrated quick search can get your agent what they are looking for, instantly. No more searching in long wikis!

The Places app is free!

Yes, you read that right. Places is free! Paid features might come, but you will always be welcome to use Places for free!

Benefits

Increase walk-ins to your stores

Places can help you increase walk-ins to your stores. More people equals more value!

Help your agents respond more efficient

Agents get more productive by having a direct way to access and share your business' physical locations. This minimizes error margin, responds come quicker and full information is always shared!

Easy to setup

Just visit your settings page and quickly add your business' physical locations. You will be up and running in no time!

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Chat Engineers. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Places.

