Places
Guide customers & leads straight to your business
Places is all about letting people know where your business is. Increase your walk-ins by sharing your business' physical locations in a way your leads & customers can use.
Share a beautiful location card of your office or store along with a Google Map link - useful for directions, sharing with others, and bookmarking for future reference.
All these are set up easily through an immersive and well-designed process, where the agents have minimal error margin. The Places app makes sure agents communicate locations the way it's meant to.
Key Features
Places works right where the action happens
Can work with tons of locations
The Places app is free!
Yes, you read that right. Places is free! Paid features might come, but you will always be welcome to use Places for free!
Benefits
Increase walk-ins to your stores
Help your agents respond more efficient
Easy to setup
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Chat Engineers. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Places.